Vote 'yes' on Amendment 5
On Nov. 8, the citizens of Missouri are going to vote on Constitutional Amendment No. 5: "Shall the Missouri National Guard, currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety, be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard, ..."
The Missouri National Guard is very important to Missouri and to our national defense. It has a dual mission and answers to both President Joe Biden and Gov. Mike Parson.
The state mission is to provide trained and disciplined forces for domestic emergencies or as otherwise required by state law under the authority of the governor.
The federal mission is to maintain properly trained and equipped units for prompt mobilization for war, national emergency, or as otherwise directed by the president.
Missouri National Guard members must always be ready for any mission from the president, including peacekeeping missions and overseas contingency operations. The National Guard is currently under the Department of Public Safety, along with seven other organizations.
Its missions make it too important to subordinate it to the Department of Public Safety. Forty-eight other states have moved their National Guard to a distinctly separate department, reporting directly to their governors. We need to do the same.
Please vote "YES" on Amendment No. 5.
JERRY ELDER, 25-year USAF veteran,
Bloomfield, Missouri
-
-
Editorial (10/24/22)Cape River Heritage Museum has new exhibits on displayIf you've never been to Cape River Heritage Museum, there's another reason to add it to your list of places to visit. The newly named Haertling Room, named for Larry Haertling, includes a 1914 Model T Runabout, which is on loan from Bob Neff, and a...
-
Column (10/24/22)Responding to the superbug crisisHospital rooms, operating rooms and medical equipment are so inadequately cleaned that any patient going into a hospital is at risk of getting a deadly superbug. That's true even if you're going for the happiest reason of all: to give birth. The...
-
-
Keep contempt out of your conversations: Our children are watchingMidterm elections are upon us, and what I dread the most is the amped-up online vitriol in my newsfeed. It's everywhere, on both sides of the political aisle, fed to us through television, radio and social media. I teach my kids about the...
-
We need Republicans to deliver our new leadershipAs November elections approach, the glaring and deeply troubling headline I see is Americans becoming increasingly alienated from their own country. There has never been a greater need for a new generation of leaders to restore clarity about...
-
Column (10/21/22)Think cooperation in the American economic systemI was recently reminded of a profound truth about the free market and the prices that sit at its center. Unfortunately, this truth is often overlooked by both critics of the market economy and by economists like myself. This simple truth is that the...
-
Editorial (10/21/22)Cape celebrates first direct flight to NashvilleTuesday started a new era of air travel in Southeast Missouri. The first Contour Airlines flight from Cape Girardeau to Nashville International Airport took place, and a group of airport board members, area leaders and local media, including a...
-
Editorial (10/19/22)Riverfront Fall Festival will have something for everyone on SaturdayEach spring, we shake off winter and look forward to sunny, warm weekends when festivals and events reinvigorate us. In reverse, a bustling window in the fall also features festive events, offering an opportunity to gather together for fun, food and...
-
Column (10/19/22)Biden deserves what he's going to get on the economyThe S&P 500 is down more than 5% since Joe Biden's inauguration, and the Dow Jones Industrial more than 4%. The Federal Reserve is ratcheting up interest rates, raising borrowing costs across the board. And one of the most respected bankers in the...
-
Column (10/19/22)Why is Peter Thiel, a GOP megadonor, pursuing a Maltese passport?"The elites plunder this country and then blame us for it in the process," J.D. Vance, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, declared when he announced his bid for the seat from Ohio. Elsewhere, he's insisted that America faces a stark choice....
-
Column (10/18/22)A difficult, inspirational choice"Your daughter will be a mental vegetable incapable of having a normal life. You should leave her to die on the table," he said. Lidia was an immigrant living in poverty in New Orleans, and no doubt had no idea how to follow through with her threat...
-
Editorial (10/17/22)Cape leaders, workers shine during water crisisCape Girardeau's recent water situation reminded of a line from a TV show character: "The most costly disruptions always happen when something we take completely for granted stops working for a minute." How true! Safe, abundant tap water is...
-
-
Column (10/17/22)A call for bipartisanship in 2023The upcoming midterm election has got me thinking about divided government. In normal times, the prospect of newly shared power in Washington might have me looking forward to the resulting slowdown of one party's hyperactive agenda. The Democrats...
-
Editorial (10/14/22)VintageNOW combines style and entertainment for a good causeThe annual VintageNOW fashion show returns this weekend to the Show Me Center, combining a good cause with a first-class experience in one of the area's premier events. The show, started 13 years ago, will feature 60 models who will wear two outfits...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/12/22)Survivor Stories offer profiles in courage, faithThe month of October is championed by many as a time to raise awareness for breast cancer, an awful disease that impacts many women -- and even some men. You'll see pink flags this month, and marketing campaigns used to raise funds for mammograms...
-
Editorial (10/11/22)Fields of Faith provides opportunity to encourage area youth in their faithToday's youth have so many issues to deal with in their day-to-day lives. From longstanding challenges of peer pressure, to the potentially deadly consequences of alcohol and drug abuse with fentanyl-laced opioids being one of the day's biggest...
-
Editorial (10/7/22)Editorial: Recreational marijuana amendment would be disaster for MissouriLegalization of recreational marijuana will be on the November ballot in Missouri. Amendment 3, which garnered enough signatures to be placed on the ballot, would legalize purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and...
-
Editorial (10/5/22)SEMO makes good call on Himmelberger houseEarlier this year, Southeast Missouri State University announced it would demolish a historic house it owns which had fallen into disrepair. Known as the Himmelberger House, located on North Henderson Avenue, the facility has most recently been used...
-
-
Editorial (10/3/22)New technology gives first responders another tool to respond effectivelyLocal law enforcement and first responders will have a new tool at their disposal as they respond to emergency situations. A system called Prepared Live enables dispatchers to text a web link to callers that allows them to provide a live video feed...
-
-
-