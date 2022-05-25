Jackson native raising funds to improve local basketball court

Editorial

Josh Lukefahr is a man on a mission.

The Jackson High School graduate and former Indians basketball player wants to see his hometown basketball court on West Park Street restored.

"Growing up here in the '90s, this is where everybody was. You'd have people waiting in line to play the next game," Lukefahr recently told the Southeast Missourian.

Over the years, however, the court has fallen into disrepair. Grass is growing through, lines on the court have faded and the backboard has seen better days.

City officials said the court is on their radar to repair when possible, but it's yet to make it up the priority list. Lukefahr wants to expedite the process and has started a private fundraising campaign.

As we write this editorial, $5,450 of a $10,000 goal has been raised via www.gofundme.com. Lukefahr notes $10,000 won't take care of the entire project. To do everything, he estimates it will take $20,000 to $30,000. But any funds raised will be a start. "My point on this is to raise what we can to do what we can," he said.

He's communicating with the city and reaching out to local organizations for support as well. And Lukefahr notes all dollars donated will go toward the project. Additionally, he hopes to host a basketball tournament this summer to raise awareness of the conditions of the courts and also raise money for the project.

"I'm probably going to be purchasing some equipment myself and then donating it to the city, and then I'm working with the parks director Jason Lipe on how to make that happen. And then I'm working with him also on where a cash donation would make more sense."

We're generally supportive of those who take initiative around good projects, seeking partnerships and private dollars to fund initiatives instead of waiting on government to come to the rescue. There is a time and a place for the government to step in, and this might be a project where the City of Jackson can find some funds to help  even offer a match to private donations. But it's nice to see individuals with a passion take the lead on good projects.

The link to the online fundraising campaign is www.gofundme.com/f/jackson-mo-basketball-court-improvement-project.