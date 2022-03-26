News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Health board members don't listen
I am compelled to comment, after having witnessed two "walk outs" by the majority of the Cape County Health board of trustees at the monthly meeting. Relatively new to these proceedings is the allowance of citizen comments, born out of citizen concern of the would-be Draconian measures for management of COVID by the CGCHB.
After the "Regular Business" proceedings, citizen comments are heard. Tuesday, two citizens were able to complete their comments before a third citizen apparently offended the sensibility of at least three members, wherein member Georgeanne Syler stood up and began protesting loudly to the citizen who held the floor.
She made it clear she would not stay. Trustees John Freeze and Diane Howard followed suit. In the pursuant mayhem, one of them quickly made a motion to adjourn; it was seconded, and they were out the door, leaving that citizen with time on the clock and forfeiting the opportunity for the remaining scheduled citizens' right to speak.
Two trustees remained to hear citizen comments.
The citizens of Cape County are entitled to be heard and remind all elected officials to remember for whom they work. This pattern of "walking out" when passions flare savors strongly of a disposition of unwillingness to be held to the task of representing the citizens, placing personal thin-skinnedness over fair and just proceedings.
JAN FARRAR, Cape Girardeau
More to explore
-
Column (3/26/22)Clarence and Ginni Thomas, American patriotsSupreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is once again in the crosshairs of liberals. This has been going on since his confirmation hearings in 1991, when President George H.W. Bush had the temerity to nominate a Black conservative to take...
-
-
Editorial (3/25/22)Editorial: Eric Greitens should leave Senate raceThis week's news about Eric Greitens, disgraced former Missouri governor, was disturbing and sad. It also fits a pattern of behavior that, if indeed true, makes him further unfit to represent our state. To recap the sordid affair, the former...
-
Column (3/25/22)Joe Biden says he loves trains -- not so muchIt's well known that Joe Biden -- who regularly rode the Amtrak train between Wilmington and Washington as a senator and to his 2021 presidential inauguration -- loves trains, always touting their environmental efficiency and value to the U.S....
-
-
Column (3/24/22)Don't let big tech hide the truth from youThe New York Times editorial board declared on Friday that people should be able to express "unpopular" positions without being canceled or "shut out of public discourse." A free flow of information is essential for democracy to function, the...
-
Column (3/23/22)Vladimir Putin and the fragility of orderAn invading army surrounds a European city, cuts off its supplies, bombards it, and demands surrender. Is it 1346? 1631? 1870? 1941? Or 2022? The answer is any of the above, and all of the above. The Russian siege of Mariupol is shocking not because...
-
Column (3/23/22)In today's media, attacks from the left benefit its right-wing targets -- and vice versaYou know who benefits the most from liberal media bias? Conservatives. I spent much of the last 25 years writing about liberal media bias. Heck, I grew up on the stuff. My father, a longtime editor, used to joke that he "worked behind enemy lines."...
-
Editorial (3/23/22)Celebrating 50 years of music with Cindy KingCindy King is humble about her tenure at Notre Dame Regional High School. "Every teacher here is working as hard as I am, so it's hard for me to be singled out," the longtime musical director and former English teacher told the Southeast Missourian...
-
Column (3/22/22)The problem with prior authorization in health careIf you've ever undergone a medical procedure, you've probably encountered prior authorization. It is the process your doctor must go through to determine what portion (if any) your insurance will pay. Prior authorization is defined according to...
-
-
Editorial (3/21/22)Editorial: Enjoying a night in style while helping patients at hospital galasIn the last couple months, foundations for both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare have hosted major fundraising galas in Cape Girardeau. Both events provided an opportunity for supporters to dress in style and featured fun entertainment....
-
Column (3/21/22)Campus free-speech problems come down to cultureWe've all heard stories about university administrators cracking down on free speech. But free expression is suffering even without these enablers, and that should worry us. In a recent New York Times Op-Ed, University of Virginia senior Emma Camp...
-
Column (3/21/22)Don't confuse the Cold War with what's happening todayIt's hard to pick up a foreign policy journal or even turn on the TV without encountering someone predicting, recommending or lamenting a "new Cold War" with Russia, China or both. This is entirely understandable and even justifiable, if you mean a...
-
-
Letter (3/19/22)Time to properly fund, staff IRSOur federal taxes pay for a number of different necessities. Among these items are the federal law enforcement agencies and the armed forces which provide our nation's defense. The country's general welfare is dependent upon a number of items such...
-
Editorial (3/18/22)Editorial: Welcome to the new Cape Chamber president and CEOThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce made big news recently in the announcement of a new president and CEO. Robert Gilligan will take over the leadership post of the organization April 11 following the 28-year career of John Mehner, who left...
-
Editorial (3/16/22)Old Town Cape recognizes individuals, organizations at annual dinnerThe theme for this year's Old Town Cape annual dinner was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial." And certainly revitalization is a theme that has rung true in recent years. From new streetscape infrastructure, to the rehabilitation of historic...
-
Editorial (3/14/22)Editorial: Lions Club Pancake Day is more than a mealIt's one of our favorite days of the year. Stacks of delicious, fluffy pancakes. Dripping with syrup. Paired with perfectly crisp sausage links and your beverage of choice (orange juice, coffee or milk chocolate or white). It's certainly NOT on...
-
Editorial (3/11/22)Historic tornado a reminder to take severe weather seriouslyDespite the recent blast of cold weather, we're approaching the time of year when winter gives way to springtime temperatures and the chance of severe storms. Recently, Southeast Missourian journalist Jeff Long wrote about a tornado that struck Cape...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/7/22)A unique opportunity for entrepreneurial students in JacksonJackson's Tyler Macke didn't take the normal path post high school like many young people in their early teens and 20s. Instead of going to college, he went straight into business with his entrepreneurial spirit and started a company called...
-
Editorial (3/4/22)FFA Week honors farmers, producersThe weather has turned springlike, and it won't be long before tractors begin criss-crossing fields throughout the region. Seasons don't much matter, though, to those who produce beef, pork and poultry, as their work never ends. Such are the lives...
-
-
Editorial (3/2/22)Putin against the world with Ukraine in the middleThe Barbara Tuchman book The Guns of August details events leading to the outbreak of World War I. One of the most striking aspects of the global conflict comes from the idea that once the mechanisms for war had been put in place weaponry on...
-
Letter (3/1/22)Proposed rail merger is not good for MissouriansLast year, railroad companies Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern announced a merger, valued at $31 billion. This mega-merger is detrimental to the state of Missouri and the Surface Transportation Board should consider the citizens when making...