Editorial
Perry County hospital decision needs transparency
There is a battle brewing over the future of a community hospital in Perryville, Missouri, that has hospital leadership and board members at odds with some of the community's major employers.
Late last year, Perry County Memorial Hospital sought proposals from SoutheastHEALTH, Saint Francis Healthcare and St. Louis-based Mercy. Presentations were made by each group, and in recent weeks it appeared a decision was close likely Mercy with Perry County Memorial Hospital management providing little information about what was in the plan or why it was chosen.
While many of the town's largest employers are not happy about the decision, they're really concerned about the lack of transparency. That was the message shared Tuesday morning in a news conference held at the Robinson Construction Events Center. Several of Perryville's largest employers were represented. Leadership from the hospital, though invited to participate, declined to attend.
Representatives from top employers Buchheit Enterprises, Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., Robinson Construction and TG Missouri signed a letter to the county commissioners asking for "transparency" regarding negotiations between Perry County Memorial Hospital and Mercy.
Rural hospitals are facing challenges all over the country, and Perryville's no different. The community has a reported $65 million asset. This decision is not only important regarding access to quality medical care but also to the economic vitality of the region. The decision is one that will affect the area for years to come. Hospital leadership, regardless of which partner is chosen, would be wise to conduct this process in an open and transparent way. They should talk to key stakeholders, give public presentations and seek community input.
We hope hospital management and board members will reconsider their approach. It's not too late. Good communication and transparency are vital in maintaining the trust of the people.
