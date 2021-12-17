Congratulations to the December 2021 SEMO graduates

Editorial

It's a big weekend for 626 Southeast Missouri State students and their families as the university is set to hold two commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Show Me Center.

Graduates of Arts and Media, Business and Computing, Humanities and Social Sciences will be recognized during the 10 a.m. commencement, while graduates of Education, Health and Human Studies and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math will walk in the 2 p.m. ceremony.

A livestream is also being made available on the university's website for those who can't watch the ceremony in person.

These events are always special occasions, marking years of hard work by the students and often much sacrifice -- both by the student as well as their families who support their educational endeavors. We encourage each of the graduates to take time to thank those who supported them while they pursued their degree. And likewise, be proud of your own efforts. This is a significant accomplishment. But it's only the beginning.

Use this education to not only better yourselves but to make a difference in the lives of others -- in business, in education, in your church and in your community. Commit yourself to a lifetime of learning. Read good books. Seek information to stay informed. Whatever your preferred method of consuming knowledge, keep learning.

This weekend as you mark a milestone in life, we simply want to say congratulations.