News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Congratulations to the December 2021 SEMO graduates
It's a big weekend for 626 Southeast Missouri State students and their families as the university is set to hold two commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Show Me Center.
Graduates of Arts and Media, Business and Computing, Humanities and Social Sciences will be recognized during the 10 a.m. commencement, while graduates of Education, Health and Human Studies and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math will walk in the 2 p.m. ceremony.
A livestream is also being made available on the university's website for those who can't watch the ceremony in person.
These events are always special occasions, marking years of hard work by the students and often much sacrifice -- both by the student as well as their families who support their educational endeavors. We encourage each of the graduates to take time to thank those who supported them while they pursued their degree. And likewise, be proud of your own efforts. This is a significant accomplishment. But it's only the beginning.
Use this education to not only better yourselves but to make a difference in the lives of others -- in business, in education, in your church and in your community. Commit yourself to a lifetime of learning. Read good books. Seek information to stay informed. Whatever your preferred method of consuming knowledge, keep learning.
This weekend as you mark a milestone in life, we simply want to say congratulations.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (12/17/21)Inflating the costs of government's fiscal irresponsibilityInflation has reached its highest level in decades. While we're not yet in a situation like we had in the 1970s -- and we can hope that the Federal Reserve will regain control before it reaches that point -- there are still plenty of reasons to be...
-
Column (12/16/21)Workers and savers hurt by inflationU.S. senators need to forgo the posh Capitol dining rooms and go food shopping in the shoes of ordinary Americans. Shoppers are panicking at the meat counter, where beef prices are up more than 20%. Nearly everything in the basket costs more. Most...
-
-
Column (12/15/21)Trump's clout with GOP voters seems to be slipping awayLike a lot of people, I get a ton of thirsty emails from Donald Trump. On Saturday, he sent this note: "See you in Sunrise, FL, in a little while and tomorrow, Orlando. Big crowds!" He was referring to the first installment of his road show with...
-
-
Column (12/14/21)The 'woke' got what they wanted -- and then what?The "woke" movement was giddy after Jan. 20, 2021. The Left controlled both houses of Congress. Joe Biden was drafted as the necessary veneer of 1980s Democratic normality to ram through an otherwise hard Left agenda. All the major cultural,...
-
-
Column (12/14/21)The tarnishing of the Golden StateThe State of California has declared that it wants to be a "sanctuary" for abortion. The Golden State powers-that-be have assembled the California Future of Abortion Council (FAB) to make that wish a reality. Someone should have checked the acronym....
-
-
Editorial (12/13/21)Blanchard students remember 10th anniversary of school fireTen years ago, a fire caused extensive damaged to Blanchard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, leading to $500,000 in damages and displacing students from their school. Last week, students and staff at the school remembered the disaster by...
-
Column (12/13/21)Vladimir Putin shouldn't be a right-wing heroNo CPAC invitation will be in the offing anytime soon, but Vladimir Putin has picked up admirers on the populist right, here and abroad, that he doesn't deserve. With Putin threatening to invade Ukraine, the Russian dictator will again become a...
-
Column (12/13/21)Government isn't required to build back betterShould we ignore the costs of the "Build Back Better" bill and simply focus on the benefits? Wouldn't that be nice? Unfortunately, the most constructive criticisms of the legislation reveal why the magical thinking behind this monstrously expensive...
-
Column (12/11/21)Mizzou's historic research push may save your lifeThe University of Missouri recently celebrated the grand opening of the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building on our flagship campus in Columbia. The NextGen Precision Health initiative is the university's number one strategic priority, and...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (12/10/21)Congratulations to Jackson football, soccer and Perryville soccerThree area high school teams recently made deep runs in the state playoffs. Jackson's football team, coming off a state championship in 2020 and two consecutive appearances in the title game, lost to Webb City 35-21 in this year's semifinal. The...
-
-
Editorial (12/8/21)Harryette Campbell inspired many with her generosity and love for communityOccasionally we will hear about an individual who gifts a sizable donation to a charity upon their death. And these are noble efforts of generosity worth commending. Recently, however, we published a story from our sister newspaper in Sikeston...
-
Editorial (12/6/21)Why remembering Pearl Harbor matters today and for years to comeEighty years ago Tuesday, the United States was attacked at Pearl Harbor by the Japanese naval and air forces. The attack led to 2,403 service member and civilian casualties, along with an additional 1,178 injured. The attack ultimately led the...
-
-
Editorial (12/3/21)Toybox, elderly need your support this ChristmasThe Christmas season has begun, but there are many local children and seniors this holiday season who could use your help. The Cape Jaycees have kicked off the Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs, two important efforts the Southeast...
-
-
Editorial (12/1/21)Cape's new floodwall mural is an excellent additionThe downtown Cape Girardeau floodwall has for years served a very practical purpose in protecting the city from the rising waters of the mighty Mississippi River. We've written about its importance in this space before from a practical perspective....
-
-
Editorial (11/29/21)Editorial: City should use windfalls to boost employee pay nowThe City of Cape Girardeau finds itself in a unique position facing a problem but having two complementary tools with which to attack it. In their campaign to convince voters to approve a use tax applying the local sales tax rate to purchases...
-
-
Editorial (11/26/21)Historic Preservation Association marks 40th anniversarySoutheast Missouri State University's Historic Preservation Association recently marked its 40th anniversary. A weekend of events gathered former and current students and culminated in an awards ceremony. Among those honored was Denise Morrison, who...
-
Editorial (11/24/21)Remembering the reason we celebrate the fourth Thursday in NovemberThis week most of us will gather with family and friends to enjoy more than enough food and give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings in our lives. Faith has much to do with the significance behind the holiday. In the early 1600s, the...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.