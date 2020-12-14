Area Christmas light displays bring cheer

Editorial

As we search for safe things to do with our families during the holiday season in the midst of a pandemic, nothing lifts Christmas spirits of both young and the young at heart like gazing at twinkling Christmas lights.

Take time to visit the festive drive-through light displays at the winter wonderlands of Cape County Park North, Jackson City Park and Scott City Park.

In addition, Christmas is in the air in downtown Cape in the Vasterling Suites courtyard (at the corner of Fountain Street and Broadway), where a 30-foot Christmas tree is glittering with 20,000 lights. Wreaths and decorations line the Broadway corridor to downtown where you can drive by or walk up to the must-see traditional Hutsons Christmas windows.

Jackson Crossroads Church is making spirits bright by lighting their hike and bike trails on Jackson Boulevard for visitors to be safely outside and socially distanced while enjoying the lights.

There are also various homes around the area that have created joyful Christmas displays to get sightseers into the holiday spirit. Photos of these sights were featured in the Good Times section of the Southeast Missourians Weekend edition.

Christmas will be here in 11 days. We hope your holiday season is merry and bright!