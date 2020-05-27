Editorial
Cape County sales tax proposal on ballot June 2
On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County voters will have a chance to decide whether to enact a half-cent sales tax to fund a variety of county government functions, focusing primarily on law enforcement activities and infrastructure.
Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson has explained the proposal would allow the county to hire patrol deputies, jailers, transport personnel and school resource officers, while also supporting jail facilities, boosting pay for staff and improving communications infrastructure, among other projects.
Worthy causes, all.
Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
The State of Missouri has reduced its funding for county jail operations, causing budget crunches across the state. Having a dedicated funding source for Cape Girardeau County would alleviate ongoing shortfalls.
The proposal going before voters would cover those costs and provide funding for capital outlays within the county as well, including road projects.
There is no doubt increased funding would remove stress on county government.
However, one aspect of the proposal gives us serious pause: There is no sunset provision.
Other sales-tax proposals in the region -- the City of Cape Girardeau's transportation trust fund (TTF) tax, for example -- have been predicated on a time-limited basis, with voters having the opportunity to continue them at the end of each term. This process builds accountability. The fact voters have approved the city's TTF sales tax provision five times speaks to the credibility of the planning, the success of the execution and voter support for evaluating government programs over time.
The county's proposal does not have such a clause. If approved, the tax would remain indefinitely. That makes sense for the personnel portion of the tax proceeds, as those costs would continue, but the half-cent provides other funding for capital projects whose costs would go away once completed. County leadership argues new needs could be met by the funds at that point, including inevitable infrastructure maintenance and repair. Still, voters would no longer be directly part of the process.
Our position on the proposal is akin to the perspective the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has taken: Voters should study the county tax proposal and decide for themselves whether to support the increase for the purposes it would fund and for perpetuity.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (5/27/20)On Memorial Day, remember our most faithful troopsWhile serving as a sentry with French forces in the Argonne Forest in 1918, a black American private fought off German attackers. Unfazed by his wounds, he hurled grenades until they ran out, shot his rifle until it jammed, used his rifle as a club...
-
Jackson man plays taps tribute at Veterans Memorial PlazaMost local Memorial Day services were canceled this year due to the coronavirus. That didnt stop Jackson resident Steve Sebaugh from paying his respects to Americas fallen heroes. I drove through the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park on Monday...
-
Conquering coronavirus fear: It won't just go awayLockdowns are ending as states are loosening restrictions resulting from the Chinese coronavirus. Missouri opened things up a couple of weeks ago. Some are uncomfortable or even downright fearful but are doing their best to resume activities. Then...
-
-
It's OK to acknowledge good COVID-19 newsIts not March anymore. The coronavirus has taken a heartbreaking toll on Americans, but the course of the virus is not the same as it was a few months ago. We are on the other side of the curve. There are encouraging signs all over the country,...
-
Column (5/23/20)RIP Ravi Zacharias, good and faithful servantThree short months ago, I received an encouraging text from my friend Ravi Zacharias. Now, as if in a blink of an eye, he has passed away. Along with countless thousands, I grieve. When he wrote, he was reeling from excruciating back pain but wholly...
-
Column (5/23/20)Governor's leadership during pandemic has been solid, though stance on masks could improveI've been mostly impressed with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's certainly been a big improvement over some blue state governors, like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose actions make little sense in some...
-
-
-
Editorial (5/22/20)On Memorial Day we remember those who gave their life for this countryMemorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, but, more importantly, the holiday is an opportunity to remember those in the armed services who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This year is different in that many of the normal...
-
-
Column (5/21/20)Cape doctor, wife share miraculous coronavirus recovery storyDr. Keith Graham is a living miracle. On Tuesday afternoon, just days after being released from Saint Francis Medical Center, Dr. Graham and his wife, Tammy, spoke with me via video chat from their home. Keith was hospitalized for nearly two months...
-
Column (5/21/20)Across the wide, growing American divideRed- and blue-state America was already divided before the coronavirus epidemic hit. Globalization had enriched the East Coast and West Coast corridors but hollowed out much in between. The traditional values of small towns and rural counties were...
-
Letter (5/21/20)Honor law enforcement officersNational Police Week May 11--17, honored the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement officers. This sacrifice is almost beyond belief, in that on average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States...
-
Column (5/20/20)'Joe has absolutely no idea what's happening'ALLENTOWN, Pa. President Donald Trump, speaking to the Washington Examiner ahead of an event at a medical supply facility in this key swing state, took aim at Joe Biden's mental faculties, at one point claiming his Democratic challenger "has...
-
Column (5/20/20)Biden's most ridiculous veep prospectStacey Abrams has another distinction to add to her resume -- she's among the most preposterous potential vice-presidential candidates ever. Her attempt to leverage a failed Georgia gubernatorial bid into a spot on the Democratic ticket is so...
-
Editorial (5/20/20)TTF deserves voter support on June 2 ballotOn the ballot June 2 for Cape Girardeau voters is the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF6) sales tax extension. The five-year extension is expected to generate $25 million to be used on a mix of new projects, roadway maintenance and other transportation...
-
Editorial (5/18/20)Flourish event moves online with programing, virtual marketplaceThe Flourish Magazine Ladies Night Out was scheduled for this month. With the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, this years event, which regularly draws hundreds of area women, is moving online for a virtual experience that promises to...
-
Editorial (5/15/20)Congratulations to the Class of 2020This weekend was supposed to be commencement for Southeast Missouri State University. Area high schools also planned their own ceremonies this month. COVID-19 has changed those plans. Southeast graduates will have to wait to celebrate this milestone...
-
Editorial (5/13/20)Community rallies behind BBQ establishment destroyed in fireFollowing the fire that destroyed True-Que Barbecue in downtown Cape Girardeau, owner Byron Bonner referenced Romans 8:28 from the Bible. "I know everything is going to work out for the good. It might be bad now, but you have to be wise enough --...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/8/20)Whether in-person or by phone, take time to celebrate mom this weekendIt's Mother's Day weekend, a time we celebrate moms for all they do for our families and communities. Though Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order has been lifted, social distancing is still the order of the day. That means more people this year...
-
Editorial (5/6/20)Support your local merchants at area farmers marketsLocal farmers markets are opening in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, albeit with some specific COVID-19 precautions. The Jackson Farmers Market was the first to open in April. The Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau opened on Saturday at Century Casino...
-
-
Editorial (5/4/20)As Missouri reopens, continue to follow health guidanceIts nice to see businesses start to reopen following a four-week statewide shutdown in Missouri, longer in some individual municipalities. The coronavirus pandemic has not only been a health issue but an economic one. As people return to work and...
-
Editorial (5/1/20)Two local students show ingenuity, heart for service with projectsThe next time your child complains about being bored, have them read the stories about two local students making use of their time at home by focusing on impressive projects. The Arrow student newspaper at Southeast Missouri State University...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.