Editorial

SEMO's Walk for Women to be held this weekend in different format

Friday, April 24, 2020

An important fundraiser for Southeast Missouri State University's student athletes will be held this weekend, though in a different format than previous years.

The annual Cindy Gannon Walk for Women, which normally brings folks to Houck Field House, will be held virtually due to COVID-19 guidance.

Instead of meeting collectively, participants are asked to walk in their own neighborhoods or homes, take a photo and share it on social media using the hashtag #walkforwomensemo.

"For us, scholarships are the lifeblood of the college athlete community," Nate Saverino, SEMO's associate athletic director for external affairs, told the Southeast Missourian. "(The season cancellation) was definitely a blow, and caused a change of plans, but this walk is something we can do."

You can sign up and donate online at walkforwomen.semo.edu.

We look forward to a time when university athletics, like so many other things, can resume. Participating in the Walk for Women this weekend is a great way to show your support for the Redhawks.

