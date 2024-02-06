Fellow seniors set up St. Vincent QB for success

St. Vincent quarterback Nick Buchheit waited his turn for three years and is finally seeing his time as the Indians' starting quarterback.

With 745 yards and eight touchdowns through three games, he has quickly established himself as the Southeast Missouri area's top passer.

And with him, two senior receivers with over 200 yards and multiple touchdowns.

John Schwartz's 241 yards is second in the area only to Caruthersville's Jermonte Alexander (258), and Max Wheeler's 215 receiving yards puts him among the top 5 as well.

Even though this is Buchheit's first run at QB, the seniors have long developed their connection after years of practice.

"I've been throwing to them my whole high school career so having that relationship and the chemistry, knowing how my receivers run their routes and what pace they're on is really big," Buchheit said.

Buchheit threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns during St. Vincent's 29-25 win over Perryville last week, in what became the most competitive game since the rivalry was renewed in 2016. Two of his touchdown passes went to Schwartz, who hauled in six catches for 115 yards including the game-winning pass. Wheeler also caught five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

"I threw it a lot to John and Max in the PHS game, got some big yardages and some big scores whenever we did that," Buchheit said. "I'd say with John, I can throw it up and deep and he's going to be able to outrun his defender and run under it."

Buchheit only threw to senior receiver Jake Seabaugh once against Perryville, but it resulted in a 55-yard touchdown that originally pulled the Indians ahead 22-19 after being down 19 points at halftime. Seabaugh has been a safe option for a big play, especially after catching two touchdown passes in a long-awaited 24-7 victory on the road against Valle Catholic in Week 2.