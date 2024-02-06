Cape Central scores early, often to beat Mules

The 101st game in the series between the Poplar Bluff football Mules and the Cape Central Tigers was all Tigers.

Cape Central scored early and often as it won a lopsided 49-6 victory over the Mules on Friday night in a SEMO North Conference contest at Mules Stadium.

Cape Central (4-0, 2-0 SEMO North) scored in less than two minutes of the opening kickoff, returning the kick to the Mules’ 36-yard line and scoring on a six-yard touchdown run from KeyShawn Boyd, who had three TDs in the first half.

After the Mules (1-3, 0-2) fumbled on their first possession at their own 30-yard line, Cape Central quarterback Deklin Pittman hit Zai’aire Thomas on the next play with a touchdown pass. The Tigers led 14-0 with 9:16 left in the first quarter.

Boyd’s next touchdown run extended the Tigers lead to 21-0 with 4:12 still left in the opening period.

“I think the kids just kind of got shell-shocked,” said Mules head coach Jeff Mannon. “I think everything that could have gone wrong went wrong in the beginning of the game. They just beat us in all aspects of the game tonight. Hats off to (Cape Central) coach (Kent) Gibbs --- he’s got them rolling pretty good.”

The Mules got on the board with their next possession, driving the ball deep into Cape Central territory, culminating in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jay Edmundson to Logan Slack.

The kick was good, but a false start penalty on the Mules pushed them back, and on the second try, Edmundson failed to covert a two-point try, leaving them trailing 21-6.