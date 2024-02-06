As rain pounded the field during Friday night’s non-conference battle between Cape Central and St. Dominic, senior Zai’Aire Thomas decided to steal the show.

Cool, calm, and collected, the speedy all-purpose back churned up the yards as the Tigers pounded Class 6 foe St. Dominic, 47-0, in front of their rain-soaked home crowd at a quarter-filled Tigers Stadium on Homecoming night.

Thomas rewarded those who braved the elements, as he posted a season-best performance behind 280 rushing yards (25.4 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in two quarters of action to help Cape Central (5-0) remain unbeaten on the season.

“In all honesty, I hate the cold,” Thomas said. “Props to Keyshawn because they keyed on him a lot, so anytime they key on one of us, the other one's going be wide open the whole game. We came out here and executed what we needed to. We had a great week of practice.”

Thomas’ most entertaining play of the night might have been the first one of the game when he received the handoff on an end-around and juked past a lunging linebacker at midfield to get into the clear and bolt into the end zone for a 62-yard touchdown.

“I've said this before, but we're blessed to have the two running backs we have,” head coach Kent Gibbs said. “We felt like Zip might be able to help us in the backfield more than spread out, and that was before all the storms came. He answered the bell and did what he needed to do, and just kind of kept piling on. The thing about Keyshawn is he had some awfully good runs tonight. They had some things in the box that wasn't going to let him break through so many big runs, which was enabling us to get outside.”

The night was not just a special one for Thomas, but for Gibbs as well. The tenured high school head coach earned his 200th-career victory, receiving a celebratory Gatorade bath at midfield from his players as time expired.

“It's special to be at Cape Central," he said. "Obviously football's kind of been my whole life from a professional point of view. I like being with the kids. I like hanging out at practice and doing the things we do and these kids have really responded. We went through a couple rough years, and they've come on and got well in the weight room. I'm proud of them, really proud.”

Another thing that made Gibbs proud on Friday was his defense, who applied nonstop pressure all four quarters for the fifth game this season. The Tigers held St. Dominic to under 200 total yards — allowing them to cross midfield just once in the first half — and snuffed out the Crusaders’ dynamic passing attack by holding quarterback Brennan Czeschin to just 22 passing yards and an interception on a mere two completions.