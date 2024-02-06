You want a wacky week in Southeast Missouri high school football? Send in hurricane winds, mass rescheduling and a constant downpour, and you’ve got it.

Exiting Week 5 football in the Semoball area, we saw plenty of exciting games, along with some that got out of hand quickly.

Cape Central blew out St. Dominic in what was projected to be a neck-and-neck game, Hayti could break through a vicious St. Vincent defense, and Charleston destroyed Portageville in a SEMO South shocker.

There’s plenty of small-school stories to go around, with the Semoball Area Football Power Rankings chock full of Class 1 and 2 risers.

No. 1: Cape Central (5-0, LW No. 1)

If anything befits Central’s playing style, it’s playing in windy, stormy conditions. The ground-and-pound Tiger offense thrived against St. Dominic, going up 41 points at the half and finishing strong for a 47-0 victory. Never this season have the Tigers looked more deserving of this ranking, and after crushing the Crusaders on Homecoming night, there’s a lot of confidence moving into a Week 6 SEMO North game sure to give the title rights to the winner. So too does the state respect of Central continue to rise, as the Tigers look more and more dangerous in Class 5.

No. 2: St. Vincent (5-0, LW No. 2)

This team likes to pass, and that hasn’t been the easiest thing to do early this season. Against Perryville, a scoreless first half. Against Hayti, the same. But both of those games ended the same way: The Indians shut out the second half and put together a major effort late, last week ending in a 35-point second half to rout the Hayti Indians on the road. It’s been an adverse first five weeks for St. Vincent, but the Indians continue to grow tougher through it, looking quite deserving of such a high ranking among this block.

No. 3: Jackson (3-2, LW No. 3)

Jackson’s bread and butter is out-sizing opposing teams, and in a storming Friday rivalry matchup with Poplar Bluff, the Indians rolled right over their foes and into a 57-9 victory after three scores in the first two minutes of the second half. Heading into Week 6, with so much on the line going into Cape Central, looking to keep a nearly decade-long streak alive, Jackson might just be the underdog for the first time in a long time, but that won’t stop the Indians from putting the Tigers on upset watch. By all competitive standards, this should be the biggest game of the season for Jackson, looking to keep the rivalry west of I-55.

No. 4: Dexter (5-0, LW No. 4)

After a slow start to the season schedule, Dexter finally got its first taste of the limelight against Southern Boone on Saturday, postponed for weather, but made the most of that opportunity. Breaking out of an early deficit, the Bearcats took advantage of the home field and grabbed a 24-21 victory over the visiting Eagles to keep the undefeated season alive, adding their first ranked win of the season against a Class 3 rival squad. After entering the state media top 3 last week, the Bearcats are hot in pursuit of respect as state contenders, and Week 5’s win over Southern Boone is a great way to move the needle.