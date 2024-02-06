All sections
SportsOctober 1, 2024

Two Meadow Heights boys medal

Meadow Heights seniors Alexander Seigel and freshman Austin Umfleet medaled at the Perryville High School Cutlass Invitational, finishing 18th and 23rd respectively. The Panthers secured 7th place as a team.

Daniel Winningham avatar
Daniel Winningham
Meadow Heights junior Alex Seigel, bottom row, far left, finished the Sept. 30 race at Perryville in 20 minutes, 8.3 seconds (18th) while freshman teammate Austin Umfleet, bottom row, third from right completed the course in 20:30.5 (23rd). Perryville senior Bair Hopkins, back row, far left, won the boys' race in 17:20.3. Perryville tallied 32 points to win the team competition. Rounding out the PHS scores were: senior Porter Johnson (19:10.7, sixth); junior Clayton Bauwens (19:34.3, eighth); senior Preston Johnson (19:41.1, ninth) and junior Micah Brown (19:56.3, 12th).
Meadow Heights junior Alex Seigel, bottom row, far left, finished the Sept. 30 race at Perryville in 20 minutes, 8.3 seconds (18th) while freshman teammate Austin Umfleet, bottom row, third from right completed the course in 20:30.5 (23rd). Perryville senior Bair Hopkins, back row, far left, won the boys' race in 17:20.3. Perryville tallied 32 points to win the team competition. Rounding out the PHS scores were: senior Porter Johnson (19:10.7, sixth); junior Clayton Bauwens (19:34.3, eighth); senior Preston Johnson (19:41.1, ninth) and junior Micah Brown (19:56.3, 12th).Daniel Winningham/The Banner Press
Austin Umfleet, left, and Alex Seigel both finished in the top-25 at a Sept. 30 race at City Park in Perryville.
Austin Umfleet, left, and Alex Seigel both finished in the top-25 at a Sept. 30 race at City Park in Perryville.Daniel Winningham/The Banner Press

Meadow Heights senior Alexander Seigel was one of two Panthers to medal Monday, Sept. 30, at the 2024 Perryville High School Cutlass Invitational held at City Park.

Siegel finished in 20:08.3 (18th) while freshman teammate Austin Umfleet was a few spots behind (20:30.5, 23rd). Rounding out the Meadow Heights’ scoring were: freshman Jamey Golden (21:09.5, 26th), freshman James Gruver (22:26.2, 38th) and senior Andrew Royle (28:20.6, 86th).

As a team, the Panthers collected 158 points and were seventh among ninth to finish. Host Perryville (32 points) easily took first, with Seckman (82) edging Mehlville (84) for second.

The top time went to PHS senior Bair Hopkins (17:20.3), who was one of 13 participants to finish in less than 20 minutes. Ninety-five boys completed the 5K, with nine teams figuring in the team scoring.

GIRLS

Meadow Heights junior Alaeyah Jackson finished in 29:50.3 (49th) while junior teammate completed the course in 31:15.2 (59th).

Seckman (56 points) narrowly defeated Hillsboro (57 points). Perryville was fourth (84 points) while St. Vincent secured sixth (127).

Seigel thought it was an average performance.

“I think I ran pretty mid, I didn’t the start (I was looking for), I wasn’t all the way warmed up,” Seigel said.

The unpredictability of the course was a challenge, according to Seigel.

“It was kind of hilly,” Seigel said. “I don’t run this course that much. When you hit the big hills, and it’s kind of a shock, you have to adjust your form and stride.”

Moments in the course where the runners aren’t grouped or packed together and end up alone can be a struggle, Seigel said.

“It’s more difficult,” Seigel said. “It’s so hard to get your mind right and not have distractions. It’s so much more difficult to not focus on the pain and focus on the running.

“We’re trying to get him ready for districts, to have us come together as a team,” said Meadow Heights coach Dan Bollinger.

Nine boys are interested in competing at districts.

“Hopefully we get our three races at the end of the season so we can compete as a team at districts,” Bollinger said.

“They had great times even though this was a harder course,” Bollinger said. “It’s hillier and this is pretty steep competition.”

This is the fifth race of the season for Meadow Heights. There are five more left, not counting the state competition.

A total of nine runners are practicing with the boys’ squad, and he is optimistic the three faster runners can help the boys just into the training turn in strong times as the season winds down.

“I’ve got this idea that we’re going to possibly go to state as a team,” Bollinger said.

Next up, the boys’ take part in the Notre Dame Invitational Saturday, Oct. 5. The race begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, the Panthers travel to the Woodland Invitational. That race starts at 4 p.m.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

