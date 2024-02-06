Three takeaways from SEMO’s 38-27 win over Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. — There aren’t a ton of questions for head coach Tom Matukewicz and his No. 13 SEMO Redhawks following their 38-27 triumph over Eastern Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

While Eastern Illinois began to mount a comeback in the second half, SEMO bounced back from a low-scoring win over Northwestern State last weekend and took care of business to leave little doubt about the team’s mental state as they continue to dive into conference play.

“Really good win on the road,” Matukewicz said. “Loved how we prepared and came out ready to go. In the first half we dominated, so it's exciting. We didn't take our opponent lightly. I just wish we'd have played better in the second half; some miscues and then our injuries in the secondary are starting to show itself. That's a great quarterback, but we’ve got to play better in secondary. So, we just can't let teams stick around because you'll drop one of them.”

The Redhawks (5-1, 2-0 OVC) collected 425 total yards of offense in the game and outscored the Panthers (1-5, 0-2) 24-7 in the first half en route to the team's seventh consecutive win in the series.

Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent got back to lighting up the stat sheet behind 364 passing yards and three touchdowns on a 69.8 completion rate.

Running back Darrell Smith continued to step in for a banged up Payton Brown and ran for 63 yards, star wideout Dorian Anderson finished with eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, while junior wide receiver Tristan Smith had a standout performance behind eight receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown.

With several things to dissect, here are three takeaways from SEMO’s road victory:

Passing attack back on track

If there were any concerns about the SEMO passing game following the Northwestern State outing, they quickly went mute at O’Brien Field in Charleston, Illinois on Saturday.

DeLaurent and his wide receivers clicked on a cylinders, and their performance was enough to keep the Redhawks on script and ahead of the sticks all afternoon. For reference, DeLaurent out-gained Eastern Illinois’ entire offense in the first half 211 (of SEMO’s 239 total yards) to 63, as the Redhawks went to the locker room up 24-7.

DeLaurent was on time with most of his throws, there were only two dropped passes, and the receiver options with Smith, Anderson, Cam Pedro, and Mitch Sellers continued to make a difference.

Anderson had another strong game with five receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter alone, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the fourth time this season. Smith led the team in practically every receiving category and had a groundbreaking 54-yard catch in the second half.

O-line continuing to shine

One of the key reasons why DeLaurent is having a career year and SEMO is averaging 32.2 points per game this season is the big boys up front.