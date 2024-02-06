St. Vincent overcomes slow start to dominate Hayti 35-0

For the second time in its past three games, St. Vincent was unable to score in the first half.

That didn’t prove to be too detrimental, as it got a kickoff return on the opening play of the third quarter on its way to a 35-0 win at Hayti on Friday, Sept. 27.

Clayton Gremaud provided the special teams score, giving SV a 6-0 lead 12 seconds after halftime.

"That was a big boost getting points right away to start the second half,” St. Vincent coach Tim Schumer said.

Minutes later, quarterback Nick Buchheit connected with John Schwartz for a 43-yard touchdown reception, giving St. Vincent a 14-0 advantage with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter

A 20-yard TD scamper by Cruz Reitzel pushed the Indians’ edge to 21-0 with 3:23 to go in the third quarter.

Following a turnover on downs by host Hayti, St. Vincent was quickly in the end zone again, this time on a 27-yard run by Jacob Seabaugh.

Reitzel closed out the game’s scoring with a 3-yard TD run in the final seconds.

Quarterback/placekicker Nick Buchheit was a perfect five-for-five on extra-point attempts.

St. Vincent’s initial drive in the first quarter began at its own 26, and after a pair of offsides penalties against Hayti, they were given a first-and-10 at their own 38. Eight plays later, it was fourth-and-7 from the Hayti 30, and Buchheit’s pass to Gremaud fell incomplete in the end zone with 5:05 left in the first quarter.

"We moved the ball, got down deep in their zone, threw the ball and didn’t get it,” Schumer said.