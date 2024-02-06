All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsSeptember 27, 2024

SEMO men’s basketball to field a deeper roster in 2024-25

SEMO men's basketball aims for a comeback in 2024-25 with a deeper, more versatile roster led by junior guard Rob Martin. Coach Brad Korn's squad features new JUCO transfers and promising local talent.

Kaiden Karper ~ Southeast Missourian
SEMO junior point guard Rob Martin fires a three-point shot during the first practice of the season on Monday, Sept. 23. The St. Louis native led the Redhawks in scoring and assists last season.
SEMO junior point guard Rob Martin fires a three-point shot during the first practice of the season on Monday, Sept. 23. The St. Louis native led the Redhawks in scoring and assists last season.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

Last season’s SEMO men’s basketball team was a microcosm of the new norm. Battling inconsistencies and a deep league, the Redhawks – who were coming off an OVC title and NCAA tournament appearance in 2022-23 – suffered their worst single season finish since 2020 after falling to 9-22.

However, as the first official practice kicked off on Monday and the countdown to the 2024-25 season begins, there is a new wave of optimism surrounding the program.

SEMO will feature a roster of developing young talent, new transfers, and a small-but-crucial dose of experience, anchored by star junior guard Rob Martin. With three of last season’s top five scorers gone, including three-point machine Adam Larson (Chattanooga), change is still a constant. But if the recent past is a guide, excitement – for better or worse – should be too.

When asked about his current team and new crop of talent, fourth-year head coach Brad Korn was quick to describe them in one particular way.

“This is a group of workers, so they’ve just come in and worked,” he said.

That hard work and talent all starts with Martin, who, following strong freshman and sophomore campaigns, gives the Redhawks a promising foundation to build upon for the new season.

“I just feel like I’m more comfortable,” Martin said. “I have the experience playing last year in knowing just how to play the game. This year, I feel like I’m being more of a leader.”

Based on what Korn has witnessed first-hand, he agrees.

“The thing about a good player like Rob is there is much more growth with him not just on the court, but in watching film and trying to develop a little bit more of a leadership role as well.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

With Martin and junior guard Braxton Stacker, who, according to Korn, “had a really good summer,” returning to the fold – coupled with Korn ushering in six new JUCO transfers and a promising local freshman in Cape Central grad Jay Reynolds – the Redhawks boast a legitimate roster that is filled with more depth, optionality, and quality.

Korn believes that the JUCO transfer portal route has proven to be an effective way of bolstering his squad.

“Junior college basketball sometimes gets a bad rap,” he said. “I think it’s a great market for us and I am very pleased with the guys that we have.”

Along with junior centers Mason Hanback and David Idada, John A. Logan College transfer Elliot Lowndes now gives SEMO three 7-footers to an already-formidable frontcourt.

“Defensive rebounding – those are things you can control all the time,” Korn said. “You can't always control making every shot, so to add some strength and physicality and charity across the board, along with talent, is something we’re excited about and looking forward to.”

While the height advantage may prove to be a force, Korn said that it boils down to simply putting his five best players on the court this winter.

“They obviously have to mesh well, otherwise it's not going to work necessarily,” Korn said. “We have a lot more depth now... so you've got a lot of different combinations that you can use. And that's the beauty of the versatility of the older guys and the physicality of the guys that we brought in.”

As the preseason continues to roll along, the question facing SEMO is whether that talent will have enough time together to figure out how good they can be.

The Redhawks will be put to the test when they begin the season at Bradley University on Monday, Nov. 4, and at Vanderbilt University on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 17
Gridiron Guide: North-South matchups rule Week 8 schedule
SportsOct. 17
Bulldogs survive close volleyball match with Tigers
SportsOct. 17
SEMO receiver Tristan Smith making name for himself
SportsOct. 16
Semoball high school football stat leaders through Week 6

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
COLUMN: Cape has a permanent place in St. Louis hockey
SportsOct. 16
COLUMN: Cape has a permanent place in St. Louis hockey
College football picks: No. 19 Missouri is favored by 4 1/2 against Auburn.
SportsOct. 16
College football picks: No. 19 Missouri is favored by 4 1/2 against Auburn.
ROUNDUP: Scott City VB wins fourth straight match 
SportsOct. 16
ROUNDUP: Scott City VB wins fourth straight match 
Saxony Lutheran soccer falls to Poplar Bluff
SportsOct. 16
Saxony Lutheran soccer falls to Poplar Bluff
St. Vincent volleyball holds off Perryville in five-set thriller
SportsOct. 16
St. Vincent volleyball holds off Perryville in five-set thriller
Goalie Gustavsson makes 27 saves, scores an empty-netter, Wild beat Blues 4-1
SportsOct. 16
Goalie Gustavsson makes 27 saves, scores an empty-netter, Wild beat Blues 4-1
Roundup: Saxony Lutheran volleyball; Notre Dame, Jackson golf: Chaffee, Jackson softball; Eagle Ridge soccer
SportsOct. 15
Roundup: Saxony Lutheran volleyball; Notre Dame, Jackson golf: Chaffee, Jackson softball; Eagle Ridge soccer
Jackson VB seniors go out on high note, win 29th game in final home game
SportsOct. 15
Jackson VB seniors go out on high note, win 29th game in final home game
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy