SEMO defensive tackle Jaylon Stone embraces ‘brick by brick’ mentality

Born and raised in Athens, Georgia, Jaylon Stone grew up wanting to wear the red and black on the football field at the college level.
Eventually, he got his wish — sort of.
“I lived up the street from the school (University of Georgia),” Stone said. “Of course, that was my dream and stuff, but eventually I got an opportunity out here.
“I really didn't start getting recruited until after my junior year. SEMO was one of the first schools to reach out to me and they always stayed consistent. And when I came up here, it felt like home.”
In February 2023, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman from Clarke Central High School committed to Southeast Missouri State despite receiving other Division I FCS offers from schools such as UT Martin, Alabama State and — this week’s opponent — Tennessee Tech.
Today, Stone is an important cog in SEMO’s 5-1 season. Few outside the program anticipated the young sophomore would be the breakout defensive player he has become for the No. 11 team in the nation over the past two weeks. Defensive coordinator Ricky Coon said it all started with his maturation and organic development in the offseason.
“I think we knew Jaylon was talented,” Coon said. “He was just a little immature and he's done a good job at improving that. Obviously, I get a front row seat now. I'm coaching those guys, so I've been able to kind of get my hands on them, and he's done a really good job of doing everything that I've asked him to do and kind of accept his role because we rotate four guys in there.
“He's been playing with a really high motor this whole season and he’s starting to show up with the sacks and those kind of things. He’s just a good kid, super talented. Doesn't even know how good he can be yet. His best football is ahead of him.”
While he still has yet to become an every-down lineman, Stone has made his presence felt over the past two games. Against both Northwestern State and Eastern Illinois, the defensive tackle combined for eight tackles and two sacks to match last season’s numbers. Stone has also emerged as one of the centerpieces of a SEMO defensive unit that currently ranks in the FCS top 30 in red zone defense (T-24th), sacks per game (T-6th) and total defense (26th).
Despite flashes, especially late in 2023, he didn't really make a name for himself until this season. Stone will be the first to admit he is a new player compared to his freshman year.
“My technique improved the most,” he said. “Last year, I was just a freshman running around and just trying to make a play. This year, I feel like I have a role in the defense and am just trying to do my role every game. I still feel like I'm young right now. Still make a lot of mistakes, but I think I can take the next step.”
Coon agrees and said Stone’s fitness and overall strength training in the offseason was another key factor to his progression on the gridiron.
“He's done a good job of slimming down,” he said. “Sometimes he gets a little too slim, so you’ve got to keep him in kind of that 280 to 290 range. He's done a good job at getting his body better, which has helped him move better, run and change directions, while still maintaining the power and all that stuff.”
Stone said he lost around 15 pounds in the offseason and feels healthier, stronger and better than ever.
Few SEMO underclassmen seem to be on the verge of making the leap to superstardom as much as Stone, who has shown incremental growth across the first six games this fall. This Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech should be another opportunity for him to unlock his full potential and earn more playing time after an encouraging start to the campaign.
“My goal every week is to come in, put in work and just try to fit my piece of the puzzle,” Stone said. “I didn’t have a sack the weeks before, but I'm always trying to do my job, and the plays have just come to me these last couple of weeks.”
When asked how it feels to be a SEMO Redhawk, Stone said it's all about embodying the program's renowned slogan.
“To me, it’s to come in every day, do everything to the best of your ability, whether it's school or class, and be a part of the culture here,” he said. “It's basically brick by brick every day, and today I just put another brick down.”
