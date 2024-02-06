There was plenty to like about eighth-ranked SEMO football's performance this past weekend, as head coach Tom Matukewicz’s squad hammered Tennessee Tech 34-3 in another conference game that found them as heavy favorites.

Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent became the program’s all-time leading passer, the defense held an opponent to under 300 total yards of offense for the third time this season, and the Redhawks won their fifth in a row.

Matukewicz was quick to highlight his team’s resilience during practice this week.

“I just liked how we overcome adversity,” he said. “It was a little funky there early, but you can never tell on the sidelines, and as a coach you appreciate some adversity. You don't want to lose a game over it.”

Flaws, injuries and all, the Redhawks (6-1, 3-0 OVC) have been dominant, but Matukewicz will be quick to mention that they still have plenty of room for improvement. And that’s pretty scary for the rest of the conference and the rest of the country.

Next up lies a trip to Charleston, S.C. for another conference matchup against the struggling Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5).

Here are four storylines heading into Saturday’s road test.

Winning in different fashions

One of the most impressive things about SEMO is the team's ability to win games in a variety of ways so far this season.

The Redhawks can win by hanging half-a-hundred. They can win with dominant defense. Their special teams can change the game; DC Pippin made four field goals in a shaky 19-0 win over Northwestern State three weeks ago. Whatever style a team wants to play, SEMO has proven to match it punch-for-punch.

“Each week's going to be different,” Matukewicz said. “Maybe different players are standing out or there’s different units that stand out. But at the end of the day, if you can play well in all three phases, you're a hard team to beat.”

DeLaurent’s record-breaking campaign

Death, taxes, and DeLaurent lighting up the stat sheet each week.

The senior’s historic Saturday mirrors the type of year he is piecing together in the red and black. DeLaurent is currently leading the FCS in passing touchdowns (20) and is ranked third in passing yards (2,087) and fifth in passing yards per game (298.1).

However, both DeLaurent and his head coach will be the first to point out that it’s also the supporting cast that has made the quarterback’s campaign so special.