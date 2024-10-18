Scott City crushes Chaffee to claim Scott-Miss title

SCOTT CITY — After losing back-to-back home games leading up to homecoming weekend, the Scott City Rams saved their best for last.

By defeating Chaffee 41-14 on Friday, Oct. 18, Scott City (5-3) clinched the first-ever Scott-Miss Conference championship.

The Rams went 3-1 in the five-team division, including a win over East Prairie in Week 1, which gave them the tiebreaker.

"I'm happy for the kids, happy for our seniors," Scott City coach Brian Beaubien said. "That's something they can have for the rest of their lives, that they were a part of the first-ever Scott-Miss conference championship. So I'm really excited for them."

The game ended on a scoop and score touchdown by defensive lineman Carter Burger as time expired. Burger entered the game with five sacks on the season.

"We're trying hard to get him to be a little better technician, but his talent is through the roof. He's got great potential," Beaubien said. "He's been so talented his whole life he's never really had to rely on being really fundamental. So we're trying to get him to that point."

Scott City junior running back Rustyn Underwood rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. The junior tailback now has 1,277 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

The Red Devils, who were coming off their first win of the year, took the initial lead on a rushing touchdown from Logan Horton, his seventh of the season, to lead 7-0 in the first quarter.