Roundup: Jackson, Notre Dame softball; Scott City volleyball

The Jackson softball team closed its regular season home schedule by winning their 14th consecutive game with a 9-6 victory over Seckman on Thursday.
Ashlyn Dawes pitched the complete game with seven strikeouts and four earned runs on 10 hits. Kimmora Carothers, Rilee Monighan, Miley Conklin and Josey Sauerbrunn knocked in RBIs for the Indians. Carothers also hit her 14th home run of the season and 25th of her career to add to her program records.
Jackson has two more road games before defending its 2023 Class 5 District 1 title in the 2024 tournament at Lindbergh High School.
Softball: Notre Dame defeated Kelly 6-5 in walk-off fashion on Thursday to improve to 18-8 on the season. The Bulldogs were led by Lauren Estes who went 3-3 with a walk and four RBIs including a home run.
Tennis: Saxony Lutheran's doubles duo of Abby Haley and Maggie Hillin finished third in the Class 1 District 1 doubles bracket, while Katya Rust finished fourth in the singles bracket.
Volleyball: Scott City defeated Woodland in five sets behind Lilyan Landis’ 21 kills, Ramsey Spinks’ 33 assists and Layla Estes’ 17 digs. The Rams have now won three matches in a row and improve their record to 16-9-2 on the season.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.