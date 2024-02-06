The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks overcame a turnover-laced first half to rout the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech 34-3 in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent threw for more than 400 yards and tallied four touchdown passes, becoming SEMO's career touchdown passing leader.

No. 11 SEMO improved to 6-1 — 3-0 in Big South/OVC play — with the win.

The Redhawks (6-1) only led 10-0 at halftime but DeLaurent threw three touchdowns in the second half to take care of business. The defense continued to play at a high level and came out on fire after holding Tennessee Tech (2-4) to 60 total yards at the break while forcing three turnovers in the game.

Here are some immediate SEMO takeaways:

DeLaurent writes history

The senior Camdenton product set two school records on Saturday by becoming the SEMO all-time leader in career passing yards and career passing touchdowns, surpassing both Jason Liley (6,179 career passing yards) and Daniel Santacaterina (46 career touchdowns), respectively, for the milestones.

It was another day in the office for the veteran gunslinger who looked like his normal self: a confident passer, athletic scrambler and catalyst of offensive coordinator Jeromy McDowell’s playbook.

DeLaurent capped off the day 34-of-46 for 418 yards and four touchdowns. Unlike SEMO’s last home outing against Northwestern State, Saturday was the quarterback-does-everything operation as DeLaurent ignited all of the scoring with his arm.

The SEMO quarterback’s finest moment came late in the third quarter when he eluded the initial pass rush by stepping up and firing a 46-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Cam Pedro, padding the lead to 17-3.

Better yet, each of DeLaurent’s four passing touchdowns went to four different targets in Pedro, Tristan Smith, Dorian Anderson, and tight end Mitchell Sellers. Pedro stole the show after posting a gaudy 6-111-1 line, while Smith and Sellers both finished with six receptions of their own.

Offensive line shows no sign of slowing down

Nobody was entirely sure how the SEMO offensive line would hold up on Saturday. Would they remain dominant in the trenches despite being without their heartbeat in All-American caliber center Zack Gieg?

It seemed just fine. The Redhawks totaled 455 yards and looked crisp up front on most reps. The rushing attack was not perfect behind 37 total yards on the ground, but DeLaurent had time to throw and suffered just four quarterback hits against a respectable Tennessee Tech pass rush. The Golden Eagles only recorded one sack, too.

Fill-in center Kobe Sixkiller stepped up in place of Gieg and had a clean game at the line of scrimmage. Playing on the opposite side of Carter Guillaume was true freshman Yusef Sanogo-Kendrick, who made his first career start to give SEMO a pair of starting freshmen offensive guards in the game.

Matukewicz was more than pleased with the offensive line’s effort, as well as Guillaume and Sanogo-Kendrick’s ascension.

“It was Coach (Lucas) Orchard’s birthday today,” Matukewicz said. “We turned the heat up on him. Last year they got after us — their front four did — and they're good players. There's two true freshmen who started in that game on the o-line. Two true freshmen. So, obviously the recruiting is good. Those players are good players, but also they're getting coached well, so very, very happy there. It's tough to not see Zack out there. It still stings a little bit watching him on the sideline, but proud of those guys.”