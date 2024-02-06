Perryville XC sweeps Woodland Invite

Three Perryville boys' cross country team won the Woodland Invitational, as three runners placed in the top five, including all five of its scoring runners in the top 12 on Thursday, Oct. 10 near Marble Hill.

Perryville (28 points) held off host Woodland (36 points) for first in the team competition. Kelly was third (84 points), followed by Saxony Lutheran (100) and Puxico (102).

PHS finishers were Bair Hopkins (16:40.72, first), Clayton Bauwens (17:24.2, third), Porter Johnson (17:49.1, fifth), Micah Brown (18:12.8, ninth) and Preston Johnson (18:17, 12th).

The first 18 boys’ finishers crossed the line in less than 19 minutes. A total of 50 boys completed the varsity race.

Top finishers for Woodland High School included Calvin Layton (17:19.2, second), Hayden Vangennip (17:39.1, fourth), Drew Garner (18:00.6, sixth), Seth Wilkinson (18.21.1, 13th and Rawlend Filer (18:50.2).

Rounding out the boys’ varsity in the top 10 were: Kelly’s Truman White (18:02.4, seventh), Puxico’s Jett Hancock (18:11.1, eighth), and Bernie’s Hunter Massey (18:13, 10th).