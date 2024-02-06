Perryville-St. Vincent rivalry lives on in race for top receiver

Who would have thought that two of the top receivers in Southeast Missouri reside in Perry County?

Perryville senior Chase Richardet leads the area with 415 receiving yards and four touchdowns entering the Week 6 matchups on Friday, Oct. 4. Right behind him on the leaderboard is St. Vincent senior John Schwartz, who has 364 with four touchdowns.

Even though their matchup is in the rearview mirror, the rivalry between the Pirates and Indians continues through the statistical race between these two receivers, as the prize is a 2025 Semoball Award nomination.

"I'm very motivated," said Schwartz, who was a Semoball Award finalist on defense. "I want the top spot just like I had the top spot last year for interceptions. I want that top spot again, and I'll do anything to get it."

Both receivers are either close to or have surpassed their previous season totals five games into 2024. Schwartz contributed to the offense as a third receiver, amassing 22 receptions for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Richardet is one good game away from surpassing his previous season total of 492 yards and six touchdowns.

“The trust the coaches is having me right now,” Richardet said, “they're willing to throw me in any formation, any pass concept, and just trust me that I'm gonna get open and give me the ball.”

The Indians have a balanced passing offense where multiple receivers are targeted and find the end zone, however, this time Schwartz leads the impressive pack. Max Wheeler, who is among the Indians in receiving yards, would be tied for the current SEMO Conference leader (Caruthersville's Jermonte Alexander) with 289 yards.