All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsOctober 10, 2024

Perryville soccer maintains home dominance with decisive win over Sikeston

Perryville soccer team extends its home winning streak with a 5-1 victory over Sikeston, thanks to standout performances by Treyton Barnett and Dez Hampson.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Perryville's Dez Hampson leaps for a header against Sikeston on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville's Dez Hampson leaps for a header against Sikeston on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville's Treyton Barnett and Sikeston's Bryton Singer battle for the ball on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville's Treyton Barnett and Sikeston's Bryton Singer battle for the ball on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Sikeston's Tristan Wiggins kicks the ball in the air during a soccer match against Perryville on Oct. 8, in Perryville.
Sikeston's Tristan Wiggins kicks the ball in the air during a soccer match against Perryville on Oct. 8, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Sikeston's Will Sims leaps for a header during a soccer match against Perryville on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Perryville.
Sikeston's Will Sims leaps for a header during a soccer match against Perryville on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville's Dez Hampson leaps for a header against Sikeston on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville's Dez Hampson leaps for a header against Sikeston on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville's Treyton Barnett kicks the ball during a soccer match against Sikeston on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville's Treyton Barnett kicks the ball during a soccer match against Sikeston on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

Perryville preserved its perfect home streak with a 5-1 win over Sikeston on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Tuesday was the first of a crucial four-game homestand for the Pirates, leading up to their regular season finale at Cape Central. Such a stretch bodes well for the Pirates (9-5), who are 4-0 at home.

Treyton Barnett scored the first two goals for the Pirates, one in the first half and the other shortly after the start of the second half. The junior striker leads the Pirates in scoring with 15 goals and 11 assists.

Barnett said his touch and change of direction have been key areas of improvement between a successful sophomore year and now. He also said chemistry has been a major factor in Perryville, which has always had a competitive soccer team, finding itself trending toward its best winning percentage (.643) since 2021, the year the Pirates went to the state championship game.

"We're not really fighting or arguing," Barnett said. "We are just talking it through to everyone and then fixing things at halftime instead of just picking at each other."

Dez Hampson also scored two goals for the Pirates, finding the net late in the second half for the team's fourth and fifth goals, one on a header and the other through a point-blank strike while surrounded by Sikeston defenders.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"On the corner, I basically went far post because I knew it was going over everyone. So I was just there ready to put it in," Hampson said. "Then my second one, Treyton put it in the middle for me and I ran up and touched and shot."

Hampson spent his entire youth on the soccer field but gave football a try as a freshman. He returned to the pitch as a sophomore and, as he looks like a natural, he feels he has made the right choice.

"The environment is better," Hampson said.

In between both impressive performances, Vincent Schaaf scored the third goal for the Pirates. Goalkeeper Waylon Huber allowed only one goal and recorded four saves on the day.

Keith Branson scored the only goal for the Bulldogs in the 16th minute of the second half. Sikeston (9-4-1) has lost three of its last four games and will travel to North County on Thursday.

Perryville will host Saxony Lutheran on Thursday in a rematch of the Class 2 District 1 Tournament quarterfinals in which the Crusaders won in penalty kicks after the Pirates' starting goalie was out with an injury. The Crusaders started the season 4-0 but are currently 5-3 entering the matchup.

Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 17
Gridiron Guide: North-South matchups rule Week 8 schedule
SportsOct. 17
Bulldogs survive close volleyball match with Tigers
SportsOct. 17
SEMO receiver Tristan Smith making name for himself
SportsOct. 16
Semoball high school football stat leaders through Week 6

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
COLUMN: Cape has a permanent place in St. Louis hockey
SportsOct. 16
COLUMN: Cape has a permanent place in St. Louis hockey
College football picks: No. 19 Missouri is favored by 4 1/2 against Auburn.
SportsOct. 16
College football picks: No. 19 Missouri is favored by 4 1/2 against Auburn.
ROUNDUP: Scott City VB wins fourth straight match 
SportsOct. 16
ROUNDUP: Scott City VB wins fourth straight match 
Saxony Lutheran soccer falls to Poplar Bluff
SportsOct. 16
Saxony Lutheran soccer falls to Poplar Bluff
St. Vincent volleyball holds off Perryville in five-set thriller
SportsOct. 16
St. Vincent volleyball holds off Perryville in five-set thriller
Goalie Gustavsson makes 27 saves, scores an empty-netter, Wild beat Blues 4-1
SportsOct. 16
Goalie Gustavsson makes 27 saves, scores an empty-netter, Wild beat Blues 4-1
Roundup: Saxony Lutheran volleyball; Notre Dame, Jackson golf: Chaffee, Jackson softball; Eagle Ridge soccer
SportsOct. 15
Roundup: Saxony Lutheran volleyball; Notre Dame, Jackson golf: Chaffee, Jackson softball; Eagle Ridge soccer
Jackson VB seniors go out on high note, win 29th game in final home game
SportsOct. 15
Jackson VB seniors go out on high note, win 29th game in final home game
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy