Perryville preserved its perfect home streak with a 5-1 win over Sikeston on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Tuesday was the first of a crucial four-game homestand for the Pirates, leading up to their regular season finale at Cape Central. Such a stretch bodes well for the Pirates (9-5), who are 4-0 at home.

Treyton Barnett scored the first two goals for the Pirates, one in the first half and the other shortly after the start of the second half. The junior striker leads the Pirates in scoring with 15 goals and 11 assists.

Barnett said his touch and change of direction have been key areas of improvement between a successful sophomore year and now. He also said chemistry has been a major factor in Perryville, which has always had a competitive soccer team, finding itself trending toward its best winning percentage (.643) since 2021, the year the Pirates went to the state championship game.

"We're not really fighting or arguing," Barnett said. "We are just talking it through to everyone and then fixing things at halftime instead of just picking at each other."

Dez Hampson also scored two goals for the Pirates, finding the net late in the second half for the team's fourth and fifth goals, one on a header and the other through a point-blank strike while surrounded by Sikeston defenders.