Jackson sweeps wrestling tri-meet in dominant fashion

Graidy Rice knows all about the relentless grind of the high school wrestling season.

“Right now, everyone’s feeling good and amazing,” said Rice, the Jackson wrestling 126-pounder. “But as the year goes on, you sometimes see people break left and right. That’s where you really see the people that are committed stand out, and they’ll go and do better than ever.”

While time will tell, the junior and his teammates certainly do look better than ever.

Rice’s two bonus-point victories were one of the many bright spots for the Indians, who came away with dominant wins over Cape Central and Anna-Jonesboro (Arkansas) in their tri-meet Wednesday night at Jackson High School.

Jackson (2-0) opened up its dual-meet season with a 76-6 win over the out-of-state Wildcats (1-1) before pounding the Tigers by the same score — a sneak peek of what’s in store for 43rd-year head coach Steve Wachter’s program this winter.

“Our effort was really outstanding,” Wachter said. “We had great effort. We were real aggressive tonight. So, we wrestled with a lot of confidence, which is what we’ve been talking about. We’ve worked pretty hard, and the harder you work, the more confident you’ll be.”

Wachter and his staff simply couldn’t have asked for a better start, as the Indians got dominant performances up and down the lineup in both dual meets. In fact, Jackson did not drop a single contested bout despite forfeiting at 106.

“They stuck by their plans real good,” Wachter said. “Their offensive attacks were sharp and defensively they did things that we’ve been doing in the room. And so, you’re always pretty proud as a coach whenever your plans are being carried out and you’re executing the things that you do in the room.”