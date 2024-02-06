Perryville senior Bair Hopkins dominated his domain and won the Perryville High School “Cutlass” Invitational race on Monday, Sept. 30, with over a minute to spare.

Although he did not break the course record, Hopkins ran an impressive 17:20.30.

“I had to win for the team,” Hopkins said. “It’s not like I go there wanting to win, I have to. That was my mindset.”

The Pirates took the boys’ meet with 32 points, 60 less than second-place Seckman, who edged Hillsboro by a point to win the girls’ race. After missing out on first place both as a team and individual last season, it was important for the senior to go out with a victory in his home course.

“Oak Ridge beat us last year and Carter [Hennemann] beat me last year,” Hopkins said. “I knew that I needed to come here to win for the team.”

Perryville won by having four runners finish in the top 10 and the fifth finish in 12th place. Senior Porter Johnson (19:10.70) finished sixth, junior Clayton Bauwens (19:34.30) finished eighth, senior Preston Johnson (19:41.10) finished ninth, and Micah Brown (19:56.30) finished 12th to round out the scorers for the Pirates.

“It feels nice to win as a team more than individually because it means everybody’s happy, not just one person,” Hopkins said.