SportsOctober 7, 2024

Missouri media rankings Oct. 7: Caruthersville reenters Class 2 picture after big win

Caruthersville storms back into Missouri's Class 2 rankings after a decisive win over Scott City. Discover the latest shifts in Southeast Missouri football's state stature as Week 7 approaches.

Cole Lee
St. Vincent’s Clayton Gremaud, right, takes off down the sideline during a game between the St. Vincent Indians and the Bayless Bronchos on Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Vincent High School in Perryville.
St. Vincent’s Clayton Gremaud, right, takes off down the sideline during a game between the St. Vincent Indians and the Bayless Bronchos on Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Vincent High School in Perryville. Cole Lee ~ clee@semoball.com

Not much changed as we enter Week 7 in Southeast Missouri football in the Missouri media rankings, but a few teams saw some noticeable shifts after an action-packed Week 6.

Most notably, the Caruthersville Tigers recovered from a Week 5 loss to Valle Catholic by storming past Scott City and moving from unranked to No. 9 this week.

Cape Central took a crushing loss at the hands of Class 6-unranked Jackson last Friday, leading the Tigers to drop from their sixth-ranking position to a generous No. 8 in Week 7.

St. Vincent and Dexter held firm, ranking No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in Classes 1 and 3, with the Indians continuing to receive four first-place votes, separated from No. 1 Marionville by just one point.

Portageville is still receiving votes in Class 2, after stomping all over Malden in Week 6. The Bulldogs got back on the right track after a disappointing loss against Charleston the week prior.

More regionally, Festus finally debuts at No. 10 in Class 4 after spending the first six weeks unranked, still undefeated at 6-0 entering a Week 7 matchup with Class 6 No. 4 De Smet Jesuit at home.

Park Hills Central stays firm at No. 7 in Class 3, while Valle Catholic is ranked third in Class 2, where the Warriors have spent most of the season after a Week 2 loss against St. Vincent.

––––––––––––

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star-Journal; Anthony Crane, KQ2 St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, NEMOPressbox.com; Cole Lee, semoball.com; Paul Halfacre, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

––––––––––––

Class 6

Rank, team, rec., pts., LW

1. CBC (5), 5-1, 85, 2

2. Nixa (3), 6-0, 80, 3

3. Lee’s Summit North (1), 6-0, 77, 4

4. De Smet, 5-1, 59, 5

5. Rockhurst, 5-1, 51, 1

6. Lee’s Summit, 5-1, 41, 8

7. Blue Springs South, 4-2, 40, 6

8. Seckman, 6-0, 28, 9

9. Liberty North, 4-2, 14, 10

10. Liberty, 4-2, 13, 7

Also receiving votes: Columbia Rock Bridge (5-1), 6; Park Hill (4-2), 1

––––––––––––

Class 5

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 5-0, 90, 1

2. Platte County, 6-0, 81, 2

3. St. Pius X, 5-1, 67, 3

T4. Carthage, 5-1, 58, 4

T4. Jefferson City Helias, 5-1, 58, 5

6. Eureka, 6-0, 46, T6

7. Branson, 6-0, 35, 8

8. Cape Central, 5-1, 21, T6

9. Republic, 5-1, 17, NR

10. Grain Valley, 4-2, 9 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Capital City and No. 10 Hazelwood East

Also receiving votes: Hazelwood East (5-1), 5; Capital City (4-2), 4; Lafayette (6-0), 4

––––––––––––

Class 4

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Lutheran North (7), 5-1, 88, 1

2. Kearney (2), 6-0, 82, 2

3. Kirksville, 6-0, 67, 5

4. Smithville, 4-2, 57, 3

5. Warrenton, 6-0, 46, 6

6. Hannibal, 3-3, 38, 4

7. Nevada, 5-1, 37, 7

8. Warrensburg, 5-1, 32, 8

9. Savannah, 4-2, 24, 10

10. Festus, 6-0, 13, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Carl Junction

Also receiving votes: Pleasant Hill (4-2), 6; School of the Osage (5-1), 3; Carl Junction (4-2), 1; Parkway North (4-2), 1

––––––––––––

Class 3

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Blair Oaks (7), 5-1, 88, 1

2. Seneca (2), 6-0, 82, 2

3. Dexter, 6-0, 65, 3

4. Maryville, 4-2, 60, 4

5. St. Francis Borgia, 6-0, 56, 6

6. Mt. Vernon, 5-1, 44, 5

7. Park Hills Central, 5-1, 31, 7

8. Strafford, 6-0, 27, 8

9. Southern Boone, 4-2, 16, 9

10. Boonville, 5-1, 13, 10

Also receiving votes: Lift for Life (3-3), 7; Knob Noster (5-1), 6

––––––––––––

Class 2

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Fair Grove (6), 6-0, 87, 1

2. Bowling Green (3), 6-0, 83, 2

3. Valle Catholic, 5-1, 68, 3

4. Warsaw, 6-0, 66, 4

T5. Lafayette County, 5-1, 43, 5

T5. South Shelby, 6-0, 43, 6

7. Mid-Buchanan, 6-0, 26, 8

8. South Harrison, 6-0, 23, 10

9. Caruthersville. 5-1, 13, NR

10. Ava, 5-1, 12, NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Lamar, No. 9 Mountain View-Liberty

Also receiving votes: Mountain View-Liberty (4-2), 10; Pembroke Hill (6-0), 9; Lamar (3-3), 7; Hermann (5-1), 2; Portageville (4-2), 2; Brookfield (6-0), 1

––––––––––––

Class 1

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Marionville (5), 6-0, 86, 1

2. St. Vincent (4), 6-0, 85, 2

3. Adrian, 5-1, 72, 3

4. Tipton, 5-1, 61, 4

5. Windsor, 5-1, 51, 6

6. Van-Far, 5-1, 42, 5

7. Ash Grove, 5-1, 34, T7

8. Milan, 4-2, 28, T7

9. Salisbury, 5-1, 25, 10

10. Westran, 4-2, 6, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Marceline

Also receiving votes: Marceline (3-3), 2; Penney (3-3), 2; North Callaway (5-1), 1

High School Sports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

