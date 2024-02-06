Not much changed as we enter Week 7 in Southeast Missouri football in the Missouri media rankings, but a few teams saw some noticeable shifts after an action-packed Week 6.

Most notably, the Caruthersville Tigers recovered from a Week 5 loss to Valle Catholic by storming past Scott City and moving from unranked to No. 9 this week.

Cape Central took a crushing loss at the hands of Class 6-unranked Jackson last Friday, leading the Tigers to drop from their sixth-ranking position to a generous No. 8 in Week 7.

St. Vincent and Dexter held firm, ranking No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in Classes 1 and 3, with the Indians continuing to receive four first-place votes, separated from No. 1 Marionville by just one point.

Portageville is still receiving votes in Class 2, after stomping all over Malden in Week 6. The Bulldogs got back on the right track after a disappointing loss against Charleston the week prior.

More regionally, Festus finally debuts at No. 10 in Class 4 after spending the first six weeks unranked, still undefeated at 6-0 entering a Week 7 matchup with Class 6 No. 4 De Smet Jesuit at home.

Park Hills Central stays firm at No. 7 in Class 3, while Valle Catholic is ranked third in Class 2, where the Warriors have spent most of the season after a Week 2 loss against St. Vincent.

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star-Journal; Anthony Crane, KQ2 St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, NEMOPressbox.com; Cole Lee, semoball.com; Paul Halfacre, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Class 6

Rank, team, rec., pts., LW

1. CBC (5), 5-1, 85, 2

2. Nixa (3), 6-0, 80, 3

3. Lee’s Summit North (1), 6-0, 77, 4

4. De Smet, 5-1, 59, 5

5. Rockhurst, 5-1, 51, 1

6. Lee’s Summit, 5-1, 41, 8

7. Blue Springs South, 4-2, 40, 6

8. Seckman, 6-0, 28, 9

9. Liberty North, 4-2, 14, 10

10. Liberty, 4-2, 13, 7

Also receiving votes: Columbia Rock Bridge (5-1), 6; Park Hill (4-2), 1

Class 5

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 5-0, 90, 1

2. Platte County, 6-0, 81, 2

3. St. Pius X, 5-1, 67, 3

T4. Carthage, 5-1, 58, 4

T4. Jefferson City Helias, 5-1, 58, 5

6. Eureka, 6-0, 46, T6

7. Branson, 6-0, 35, 8

8. Cape Central, 5-1, 21, T6

9. Republic, 5-1, 17, NR

10. Grain Valley, 4-2, 9 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Capital City and No. 10 Hazelwood East

Also receiving votes: Hazelwood East (5-1), 5; Capital City (4-2), 4; Lafayette (6-0), 4

Class 4

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Lutheran North (7), 5-1, 88, 1

2. Kearney (2), 6-0, 82, 2

3. Kirksville, 6-0, 67, 5

4. Smithville, 4-2, 57, 3

5. Warrenton, 6-0, 46, 6

6. Hannibal, 3-3, 38, 4

7. Nevada, 5-1, 37, 7