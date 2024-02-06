Not much changed as we enter Week 7 in Southeast Missouri football in the Missouri media rankings, but a few teams saw some noticeable shifts after an action-packed Week 6.
Most notably, the Caruthersville Tigers recovered from a Week 5 loss to Valle Catholic by storming past Scott City and moving from unranked to No. 9 this week.
Cape Central took a crushing loss at the hands of Class 6-unranked Jackson last Friday, leading the Tigers to drop from their sixth-ranking position to a generous No. 8 in Week 7.
St. Vincent and Dexter held firm, ranking No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in Classes 1 and 3, with the Indians continuing to receive four first-place votes, separated from No. 1 Marionville by just one point.
Portageville is still receiving votes in Class 2, after stomping all over Malden in Week 6. The Bulldogs got back on the right track after a disappointing loss against Charleston the week prior.
More regionally, Festus finally debuts at No. 10 in Class 4 after spending the first six weeks unranked, still undefeated at 6-0 entering a Week 7 matchup with Class 6 No. 4 De Smet Jesuit at home.
Park Hills Central stays firm at No. 7 in Class 3, while Valle Catholic is ranked third in Class 2, where the Warriors have spent most of the season after a Week 2 loss against St. Vincent.
––––––––––––
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star-Journal; Anthony Crane, KQ2 St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, NEMOPressbox.com; Cole Lee, semoball.com; Paul Halfacre, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
––––––––––––
Rank, team, rec., pts., LW
1. CBC (5), 5-1, 85, 2
2. Nixa (3), 6-0, 80, 3
3. Lee’s Summit North (1), 6-0, 77, 4
4. De Smet, 5-1, 59, 5
5. Rockhurst, 5-1, 51, 1
6. Lee’s Summit, 5-1, 41, 8
7. Blue Springs South, 4-2, 40, 6
8. Seckman, 6-0, 28, 9
9. Liberty North, 4-2, 14, 10
10. Liberty, 4-2, 13, 7
Also receiving votes: Columbia Rock Bridge (5-1), 6; Park Hill (4-2), 1
––––––––––––
Rank, team, rec., pts.
1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 5-0, 90, 1
2. Platte County, 6-0, 81, 2
3. St. Pius X, 5-1, 67, 3
T4. Carthage, 5-1, 58, 4
T4. Jefferson City Helias, 5-1, 58, 5
6. Eureka, 6-0, 46, T6
7. Branson, 6-0, 35, 8
8. Cape Central, 5-1, 21, T6
9. Republic, 5-1, 17, NR
10. Grain Valley, 4-2, 9 NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Capital City and No. 10 Hazelwood East
Also receiving votes: Hazelwood East (5-1), 5; Capital City (4-2), 4; Lafayette (6-0), 4
––––––––––––
Rank, team, rec., pts.
1. Lutheran North (7), 5-1, 88, 1
2. Kearney (2), 6-0, 82, 2
3. Kirksville, 6-0, 67, 5
4. Smithville, 4-2, 57, 3
5. Warrenton, 6-0, 46, 6
6. Hannibal, 3-3, 38, 4
7. Nevada, 5-1, 37, 7
8. Warrensburg, 5-1, 32, 8
9. Savannah, 4-2, 24, 10
10. Festus, 6-0, 13, NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Carl Junction
Also receiving votes: Pleasant Hill (4-2), 6; School of the Osage (5-1), 3; Carl Junction (4-2), 1; Parkway North (4-2), 1
––––––––––––
Rank, team, rec., pts.
1. Blair Oaks (7), 5-1, 88, 1
2. Seneca (2), 6-0, 82, 2
3. Dexter, 6-0, 65, 3
4. Maryville, 4-2, 60, 4
5. St. Francis Borgia, 6-0, 56, 6
6. Mt. Vernon, 5-1, 44, 5
7. Park Hills Central, 5-1, 31, 7
8. Strafford, 6-0, 27, 8
9. Southern Boone, 4-2, 16, 9
10. Boonville, 5-1, 13, 10
Also receiving votes: Lift for Life (3-3), 7; Knob Noster (5-1), 6
––––––––––––
Rank, team, rec., pts.
1. Fair Grove (6), 6-0, 87, 1
2. Bowling Green (3), 6-0, 83, 2
3. Valle Catholic, 5-1, 68, 3
4. Warsaw, 6-0, 66, 4
T5. Lafayette County, 5-1, 43, 5
T5. South Shelby, 6-0, 43, 6
7. Mid-Buchanan, 6-0, 26, 8
8. South Harrison, 6-0, 23, 10
9. Caruthersville. 5-1, 13, NR
10. Ava, 5-1, 12, NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Lamar, No. 9 Mountain View-Liberty
Also receiving votes: Mountain View-Liberty (4-2), 10; Pembroke Hill (6-0), 9; Lamar (3-3), 7; Hermann (5-1), 2; Portageville (4-2), 2; Brookfield (6-0), 1
––––––––––––
Rank, team, rec., pts.
1. Marionville (5), 6-0, 86, 1
2. St. Vincent (4), 6-0, 85, 2
3. Adrian, 5-1, 72, 3
4. Tipton, 5-1, 61, 4
5. Windsor, 5-1, 51, 6
6. Van-Far, 5-1, 42, 5
7. Ash Grove, 5-1, 34, T7
8. Milan, 4-2, 28, T7
9. Salisbury, 5-1, 25, 10
10. Westran, 4-2, 6, NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Marceline
Also receiving votes: Marceline (3-3), 2; Penney (3-3), 2; North Callaway (5-1), 1
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.