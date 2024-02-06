Jackson rolls to 55-12 victory over Sikeston, wins fourth straight

SIKESTON — Ryan Nesbitt made sure to heap praise about his rapidly improving team following Jackson's blowout win on Friday night.

“Our kids really do enjoy this,” Nesbitt said. “They work at it and we spend a lot of time year-round in preparation. So, it's not hard to get them up and motivated for games. Just blessed with kids that enjoy this process.”

Indeed they do.

Quarterback Drew Parsons threw four touchdown passes, brothers Brock and Blayne Reagan recorded interceptions and the Jackson Indians overpowered Sikeston with points and yards galore in a 55-12 road drubbing on Friday, Oct. 11.

Jackson (5-2), who has defeated Sikeston (2-5) 12 consecutive times dating back to 2013, extended its winning streak to four and continued to build momentum with two games remaining in the regular season.

“Really wanted to keep things clean,” Nesbitt said. “We were really trying to minimize penalties, minimize the turnovers, and I think we took care of the ball tonight. So, we just wanted to play good football and I thought we did. Proud of our guys.”

Parsons, who was fresh off a career performance against Cape Central, dropped back on first-and-10 from Jackson’s 38-yard-line on the second drive of the night and let it rip. It was a 62-yard dart to 6-foot-4 wide receiver Kamden Brockmire, who beat single coverage on a deep post and made a spectacular catch and run to the end zone after evading two defenders. Good night.

“Whenever coach dials it up, I’ve just got to be ready to go,” said Brockmire. “I spend all season preparing for it, so it feels awesome to come here and get my first touchdown.”

Sophomore Brock Reagan had the defensive play of the game when he picked off Sikeston quarterback Pierce Baker’s pass by baiting the route, rallying to the intended target, and returning the ball for a 44-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to make it 28-0.

His brother, Blayne, followed that up with an interception of his own in the second half.