Indians sink Pirates on stormy senior night

The Jackson boys soccer team rebounded from their home opening loss to Lindbergh on Monday by sinking the Perryville Pirates 5-1 on Senior Night Thursday in Jackson, Mo.

"You can tell we were a little fired up from Monday's game. We didn't feel like we played real well on Monday and I thought our boys responded really well," Jackson head coach Zack Walton said. "I thought our seniors stepped up and played well tonight."

It didn't take long for the game to be in Jackson's favor. It was fitting that the first goal came from a senior, as Dylan Craig swiftly scored the first goal of the game with only 39:44 remaining in the first half.

"Knowing it's senior night, coming out in the first minute of the game and putting one in the back of the net," Walton said. "I thought that said a lot for us right there, and set the tone right off the bat."

Jackson junior Dylan Stothmann scored his first of two goals with 25:27 remaining in the first half to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.

"He had a really good free kick tonight," Walton said. "I thought him and Luke [Simmons], one of them was looking to shoot a right, one of them was looking to shoot a left. The way they set their wall was open, and with Dylan being left-footed there, it was a good free kick for him.

"On Dylan's second goal, the ball came to him," Walton added. "We had a couple of guys there on the back post, which is what we try to work on. And Dylan took a good first touch and was able to strike the ball back in the net."