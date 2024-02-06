ST. LOUIS (AP) — Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves and scored an empty-net goal as the Minnesota Wild snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Ryan Hartman scored a power-play goal in the first period and Jakub Lauko scored a short-handed goal in the second for the Wild. Marco Rossi added a third-period goal. Kirill Kaprizov had two assists.

Mathieu Joseph, acquired in an offseason trade with Ottawa, scored his first goal as a Blue midway through the third period. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for St. Louis, who had won their last four home openers.

Takeaways

Wild: It was the first time since a 5-0 win over the New York Islanders on Jan. 15, 2024, that Minnesota had both a power-play goal and a short-handed goal in the same game.

Blues: Have faced a multi-goal deficit in all four games this season.