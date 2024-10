SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Fitzgerald reached on an infield single and scored the eventual winning run in the eighth inning on a throwing error by St. Louis pitcher Matthew Liberatore, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 6-5 win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

The Cardinals rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to tie the game at 5. In the bottom of the eighth, Fitzgerald singled off the leg of Liberatore (3-4). He wound up scoring when Brett Wisley dropped down a two-out bunt that Liberatore fielded and threw wildly toward first base and into foul territory beyond the bag, allowing Fitzgerald to score from first.

“We’re here at home in front of a full house, and those are important games to play good baseball," Giants manager Bob Melvin said. "The fans have supported us all year, and here we are in the position we’re in — and we’re sold out last night, sold out today. It’s a great atmosphere here in this ballpark.”

Matt Chapman had two doubles and all but one San Francisco starter had a hit as the Giants banged out 11 hits. Patrick Bailey finished with two RBIs.

Giants starter Tristan Beck pitched four innings and allowed an earned run and four hits with two walks and a strikeout, but didn't figure in the decision. The 28-year-old right-hander made his first career start with San Francisco after missing 137 games due to a right arm aneurysm. He had appeared in relief seven times since returning to the lineup on Sept. 1, striking out 13 in just over 15 innings.

"It was a nice little cherry on top of what was a long year,” Beck said. “To be able to get the start today, keep the team in a competitive spot — we pulled that one out, and it’s always nice to end the year on a personal high note.”

The victory was the 80th of the season for San Francisco, eclipsing last year’s 79 wins. The Giants can finish the season at .500 with a win in Sunday’s game.

San Francisco used seven pitchers in the game, with Ryan Walker (10-4) working a scoreless inning of relief for the victory and Spencer Bivens closing out the save with two strikeouts to end the game.

“I didn’t expect to be closing the game today, but you’ve got to be ready whenever they call you and it was a fun opportunity,” Bivens said of his first career save. “It’s typically not what I do here, so to get another notch on the belt is pretty cool.”