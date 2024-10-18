St. Vincent walked into one of the chilliest games of the year to date, but nobody told quarterback Nick Buchheit as the only chills he faced came from the ice in his veins. Buchheit diced up Grandview in a 42-20 road victory.

The Eagles forced a turnover on downs deep in their own territory to open the game, but from there it was all St. Vincent, as the Indians dispatched the hosts in the first half 42-0 to set up the turbo second.

Buchheit threw four touchdown passes in that first half, including a 32-yard dart to John Schwartz on a third-and-long as everything started turning up St. Vincent’s way.

“I thought we came out and played great,” Indians coach Tim Schumer said. “We executed, we took what they were giving us.

“I thought we looked good in the run game, but thought we looked really good in the passing game.”

Against run-heavy Grandview, led in no small part by the No. 75-wearing fullback Isaac Walker, the Eagles got some juice at times on the ground, but a physical St. Vincent defense kept them from stringing first downs.

While the Indian defense does more than enough to win most nights, it often comes with some caveat that the first-stringers give up some ugly plays. But against Grandview, the Indians’ first unit looked quite clean.

“Anytime you play a triple-option like they run, you have to be assignment sound,” Schumer said.

“I thought we were very assignment sound on defense and shut down the option to where they couldn’t do much, so I felt really good about our defense.”

Leaning on that big defensive line, as well as a hard-charging potential Semoball Awards candidate in Carson House at linebacker, the St. Vincent offense faced little to no pressure as the defense had its back from start to finish.

For Buchheit, who has become the leading passer in the Semoball area and a glaring candidate for all-state honors, he is beyond thankful for the support his defensive unit has given him this year, his first as a starter coming as a senior.

Paired with a phenomenal receiving unit, highlighted by Schwartz’s efforts this season as one of the top receivers in Southeast Missouri, maybe it’s easy, maybe it’s not.