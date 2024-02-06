Hurricane season brought rapid winds and pounding rain to Jackson High School on Friday night, but the Indians persevered, and even thrived, under the lights in a 57-9 throttling of archrival Poplar Bluff.

Pulling north of the .500 mark for the first time this season, the Indians were forced to lean on their running attack and it paid off excellently, never wavering in their domination over the ground.

“Always good to win,” coach Ryan Nesbitt said. “Came out and played really well in the second half.

“Those guys answered the bell. Still too much beating ourselves in the first half, but they controlled the line of scrimmage, so those guys did a nice job.”

Scoring eight touchdowns in the victory, all eight coming over the ground, Jackson turned the Poplar Bluff defense upside down with three scores in the first two minutes and never looked back.

What’d been a slow start to the season for the sophomore turned into the Jaylon Hampton Show, scoring five total touchdowns on a 191-yard night.

Part of a Jackson running back room rivaled only by nearby seasonal superpower Cape Central, the speed back is a vital asset that the Indians need going to thrive this year.

Hampton’s breakout night saw him finally prove that he was the same guy from last year, if not better, and it’s sure to turn plenty heads moving forward.

For Hampton, that even included himself. When the postgame media scrum caught up with him and informed him of how strong his night was, he was even impressed.

He thought he had four touchdowns.

“I had five?” Hampton responded, confused.

A little while later, after some math and confirmation, Hampton settled and reflected on one of the top nights of his young career, smiling his way through even amidst an active downpour.

“I came this game hungry,” Hampton began. “I’ve got a lot stuff to prove to myself again, because I'm not that freshman anymore.

“I had to bounce back tonight.”

Bounce back he did, putting together a rushing performance up there with some of Jackson’s all-time great rushers and certainly one that he won’t forget any time soon.

That epic rushing night took a lot of pressure off Jackson’s defense, which had so notoriously struggled against the run just a week prior but looked anything but scrambled on Friday.

Quarterback Jay Edmundson was under constant pressure from the Jackson defensive line, and that made it incredibly difficult to make plays under the lights at “The Pit.”

Though the Mules did come forward to score a touchdown in the first half, punching it in after a few big gains, that momentum didn’t take them anywhere in the end.