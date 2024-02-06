All sections
SportsSeptember 22, 2024

DeLaurent leads Redhawks past Salukis

SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent led the Redhawks to a 38-21 win over Southern Illinois University on Saturday, Sept. 21. He threw for four touchdowns in the rivalry win.
SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent led the Redhawks to a 38-21 win over Southern Illinois University on Saturday, Sept. 21. He threw for four touchdowns in the rivalry win.Southeast Missourian file

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent threw four touchdown passes and Southeast Missouri State defeated Southern Illinois 38-21 on Saturday night.

DeLaurent completed 25 of 40 passes for 301 yards. Fifteen of his completions went to Dorian Anderson and Tristan Smith. Anderson had eight receptions for 111 yards with two touchdowns and Smith caught seven for 109 yards.

Payton Brown ran for 124 yards for the Redhawks. He and DeLaurent were the only players to run the ball for SEMO (3-1).

The Redhawks led 16-12 at halftime but Southern Illinois took a 21-16 lead with two minutes left in the third when Willtrell Hartson scored on a 3-yard run.

The Redhawks responded with Anderson's 19-yard TD reception from DeLaurent to take a 24-21 lead into the final period. SEMO wrapped it up in the fourth quarter with touchdowns on DeLaurent's 3-yard pass to Mitchell Sellers and a 1-yard run by Brown.

Hunter Simmons was 28-of-48 passing for 348 yards for the Salukis (2-2).

