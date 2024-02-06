DeLaurent leads Redhawks past Salukis

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent threw four touchdown passes and Southeast Missouri State defeated Southern Illinois 38-21 on Saturday night.

DeLaurent completed 25 of 40 passes for 301 yards. Fifteen of his completions went to Dorian Anderson and Tristan Smith. Anderson had eight receptions for 111 yards with two touchdowns and Smith caught seven for 109 yards.

Payton Brown ran for 124 yards for the Redhawks. He and DeLaurent were the only players to run the ball for SEMO (3-1).