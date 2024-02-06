The ebb and flow of the college football season hits a low this week if measured by the number of Top 25 matchups.

The only one is No. 9 Missouri at No. 25 Texas A&M, the fewest since there were no ranked teams pitted against each other during Week 3 last season.

Maybe it's karma for the weekend we enjoyed last week. Bookending it were the Miami-Virginia Tech did-he-catch-it-or-not ending and that fantastic Alabama-Georgia finish.

Of course, there still are important games this week besides the Southeastern Conference showdown in College Station, Texas.

No. 12 Mississippi, upset by Kentucky at home, is in bounce-back mode on the road against a South Carolina team that beat the Wildcats by 25 points in Week 2.

No. 22 Louisville has a tough follow-up to its loss to Notre Dame when high-scoring SMU visits.

No. 3 Ohio State faces its biggest challenge to date when breakout star Kaleb Johnson leads Iowa into the Horseshoe.

Texas Tech, picked in the bottom half of the Big 12 preseason poll, has won four of five to start the season and gets a measuring-stick game at Arizona.

And don't forget the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy series, which gets underway with unbeaten Navy at struggling Air Force.

Best game

No. 9 Missouri (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 25 Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0), Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Missouri hopes to play like a top-10 team in its road opener. The Tigers had to erase a 14-3 halftime deficit to beat Boston College and had to go two overtimes to get past Vanderbilt. They've had a week off to sort things out, mainly uncharacteristic red-zone and third-down struggles against Vandy.

The Aggies have won four straight since a close loss to Notre Dame. Marcel Reed has started the last three games at quarterback in place of the injured Connor Weigman. A&M coach Mike Elko said Weigman would be a game-time decision. Whoever starts, he'll be going against the toughest defense the Aggies have faced.

BetMGM Sportsbook lists the Aggies as 2 1/2-point favorites.

Heisman watch

Ashton Jeanty is the best player in the Group of Five. How about the best in all of college football?

The folks at Boise State would argue he is, and the betting public is starting to take notice. He's the No. 4 choice on BetMGM Sportsbook at 10-1 odds to win the Heisman Trophy, still well behind Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Travis Hunter.

Alabama's Derrick Henry was the last running back to win the Heisman, in 2015, and no player from a Group of Five school, as it would be defined now, has ever won it.