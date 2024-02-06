Cape Central running game infallible as Tigers cruise at Farmington

In the final game of the conference year, Cape Central (6-1) may have played its greatest game of the season as it blew the doors off Farmington (4-3) 54-14 on the road.

Shaking off back-to-back turnovers to start the game, utility back Zai’Aire Thomas got his head back up after an opening fumble to score three touchdowns in the first half.

That, plus another three touchdowns from junior running back Keyshawn Boyd, made this one just too much, too fast for Farmington.

Building a 27-point lead by the break, the Tigers looked like a team reborn.

For a team so desperately in need of another spark, it’s a rekindled dream for the Tigers in a rolling win over a conference rival.

“The offensive line did a great job, Deklin Pittman had a great night at quarterback, doing the running in our option game and throwing the football.

“Overall, you’ve got to be pleased with what we did.”

Farmington picked up just three first downs in the entire first half, with the triple-option-but-we’ll-throw-it-if-we-have-to Knights getting stymied by an unforgiving Cape Central defensive line.

Thomas dropped the ball on the first drive, but the Tigers’ defense forced a three-and-out punt on the ensuing drive to get the ball back.

Pittman tossed a pick on the next drive, no problem. Cape Central held again and got the ball back.

And that’s when it started, with Thomas scoring from 20-plus out to break open the scoring before the floodgates let up.

The next Tiger drive, Pittman tossed out to Thomas, who scanned down the field and found a wide-open Paul Tran for another long touchdown through the air.

After the game, Thomas was all smiles as he recalled the moment that put the Tigers up two scores and sent the Cape Central sideline into a frenzy.

“Man, I always wanted to play QB,” Thomas laughed.

“We run that play a couple of times a year, and it gets everybody on their toes. They're not looking for it.”

Judging by the 15-to-20 yards of space between Tran and the nearest defender, Thomas certainly seems sound in his claim that he caught the Knights off-guard, but he wasn’t done yet.

Just to be safe, the senior back got loose on a third-and-11 inside the red zone, shook off two defenders and waltzed in for his third score of the half, putting Cape up big early in what was supposed to be a clash of powers.

It’s hard to imagine a much better first half for the Tigers, turning what was expected to be a tight matchup into a rout right away.