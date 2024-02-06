Cardinals play the Guardians after Donovan's 4-hit game

Cleveland Guardians (89-65, first in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (77-76, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (12-9, 3.87 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (8-7, 4.11 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -114, Guardians -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cleveland Guardians after Brendan Donovan's four-hit game on Thursday.

St. Louis has a 42-36 record at home and a 77-76 record overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Cleveland is 41-37 on the road and 89-65 overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .238, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.