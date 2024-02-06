All sections
SportsSeptember 20, 2024

Cardinals play the Guardians after Donovan's 4-hit game

Cleveland Guardians (89-65, first in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (77-76, third in the NL Central)

The Associated Press, Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians (89-65, first in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (77-76, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (12-9, 3.87 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (8-7, 4.11 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -114, Guardians -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cleveland Guardians after Brendan Donovan's four-hit game on Thursday.

St. Louis has a 42-36 record at home and a 77-76 record overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Cleveland is 41-37 on the road and 89-65 overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .238, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with 21 home runs while slugging .427. Donovan is 15-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 35 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs while hitting .271 for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 10-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .236 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Guardians: 7-3, .245 batting average, 1.76 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (finger), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

