Cain’s hat trick leads Jackson past Cape Central in soccer action

Indians head coach Zack Walton said his team started well and kept the same pace the whole match.

“I thought our boys came out right off the bat and played well, put pressure on them, knocked the ball around really quick and did some really good things. I think Blake just put pressure on them, made them make mistakes and put it in the back of the net,” Walton said. “I thought our boys played well tonight. They defended well. Cape had some chances. They played some through balls on us, and our backs stepped up and did a really good job. We made a little mistake in the box, got a penalty called on us, and our keeper came up big and made a good save.”

Cape Central’s defense stepped up the second half and held Jackson to just one goal. Indians junior Dylan Strothmann found the back of the net off a Tiger block in the 52nd minute. Jackson held on for the 4-0 lead.

Walton said the team is starting to play very strongly despite some tough games ahead on the schedule.

“I think just our team chemistry right now when we're on the field, I think that's starting to come together a little bit better,” Walton said. “I think we're starting to play a little bit more as a complete team now. Tomorrow is gonna be a tough test for us, going up to Clayton, that's a pretty good team up there.”

Jackson takes on the Greyhounds of Clayton at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, while the Tigers play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Notre Dame.