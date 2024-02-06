Bulldogs survive close volleyball match with Tigers

On Wednesday night, the Notre Dame Bulldogs girls volleyball team defeated the Cape Central Tigers three sets to one at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau.

The win brings the Bulldogs to an overall record of 19-7-1 and 8-2 in their last 10 games. Notre Dame head coach Meredith Brinkmeyer said her team’s positive attitude helps them continue to win games.

“If we can just play consistently, which in that second set we came out and dug ourselves a pretty big hole, but it’s just focusing on that energy that when we play with the energy and excitement, we can battle,” Brinkmeyer said. “We keep focused on our energy, not dwelling on our mistakes, but instead say, ‘Hey, that was my bad I got the next one.’ Just trying to keep that positive attitude throughout the game.”

The second set went in favor of the Tigers by a score of 25-15. In both the third and fourth sets, Cape Central held big leads of up to six points, but the Bulldogs continued to battle back.