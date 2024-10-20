A look ahead at high school sports this week

For many high school sports, the postseason has begun. Four local softball teams have reached their respective district championships, but only two are hosting in the Southeast Missouri area. The volleyball playoffs also begin with a crucial district tournament being held in Scott City. And finally, the final regular season week of high school football kicks off on Friday.
Monday, Oct. 21
Notre Dame softball will host Farmington at 6 p.m. for the Class 4 District 1 championship. The Bulldogs reached the title game by defeating DeSoto 4-3 on a walk-off single from Lauren Estes in the eighth inning. The Bulldogs will try to win their third straight district title and fifth in the last six seasons.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Chaffee will host on Neelyville for the Class 2 District 1 championship at 4:30 p.m. Chaffee reached the title game by shutting out Kelly 8-0 on Saturday in the semifinals. The Red Devils (23-6) have won more games this year than last year (21-7), which ended in the state championship game.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Postseason volleyball begins with the Class 2 District 2 Tournament in Scott City. Kelly will be making its first district appearance as a program, which started this year. The Hawks will be taking on the Woodland Cardinals at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
The Class 2 District 2 volleyball tournament continues with the semifinal rounds in Scott City. Top seeded Scott City will host the winner between Puxico and Charleston at 4:30 p.m. while No. 2 seed St. Vincent awaits the winner between Woodland and Kelly. Both St. Vincent and Scott City have won district championships last year but this is the Indians’ first season in Class 2.
Friday, Oct. 25
Local football powerhouses Jackson and Cape Central conclude the regular season at home. The 7-1 Tigers will host Kennett while the 6-2 Indians host Festus. Both teams are expected to host their first games of their respective district tournaments.
