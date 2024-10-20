A look ahead at high school sports this week

For many high school sports, the postseason has begun. Four local softball teams have reached their respective district championships, but only two are hosting in the Southeast Missouri area. The volleyball playoffs also begin with a crucial district tournament being held in Scott City. And finally, the final regular season week of high school football kicks off on Friday.

Monday, Oct. 21

Notre Dame softball will host Farmington at 6 p.m. for the Class 4 District 1 championship. The Bulldogs reached the title game by defeating DeSoto 4-3 on a walk-off single from Lauren Estes in the eighth inning. The Bulldogs will try to win their third straight district title and fifth in the last six seasons.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Chaffee will host on Neelyville for the Class 2 District 1 championship at 4:30 p.m. Chaffee reached the title game by shutting out Kelly 8-0 on Saturday in the semifinals. The Red Devils (23-6) have won more games this year than last year (21-7), which ended in the state championship game.