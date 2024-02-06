On Dec. 20, Leon Lamb became the second person to be charged in the 1992 murder of Angela Mischelle Lawless. Lamb was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is the fifth person to be the subject of a grand jury relating to this murder.

Lamb is being held with no bond.

Leon Lamb Faulkner County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office

The state previously convicted an innocent man, Josh Kezer, for the murder. Kezer was exonerated in 2009. He was more than 300 miles away from the crime scene at the time of the murder, never met Lawless and no physical evidence ever tied him to the scene. He was convicted on false testimony offered by jailhouse informants who later confessed they were seeking sentencing leniency for their charges; and the false identification by a man who has been seen as a suspect for many years.

Lawless, 19 years old at the time of her murder, was a Southeast Missouri State University nursing student who had graduated from Kelly High School.

She lived just outside Benton with her parents while attending school. She also worked at Shoney’s in Sikeston, and attended Unity Baptist Church.

Lawless was found dead in her car around 1:25 a.m. early Sunday, Nov. 8, 1992, on the Benton exit ramp off Interstate 55, less than a mile from her home. She had been shot three times, and was also found to have a gash on her head that produced most of the blood found in the car. Evidence showed a blood trail more than 100 feet down the embankment of the exit ramp. Investigators have explained that it appears Lawless’ killer hit her over the head, which caused the blood trail back up the embankment. Investigators have said she was shot to death after being placed in her car.

Lawless was a social butterfly, known to be outgoing, flirty and feisty. She practiced martial arts.

At the time of her death, she had been dating a boy named Lyle Day for about six weeks, though statements made by witnesses at the time, plus diary entries, show that this relationship did not appear to be an emotionally serious one. However, several witnesses described a fight between Lawless and Day, adding that the fight was allegedly over a pregnancy, and Day had wanted her to have an abortion, which Lawless said she did not want to do. An autopsy showed Lawless was not pregnant when she was shot to death days later.

Lamb had been Lawless’ serious romantic partner for a couple of years before they broke up several months before her death. It was not a clean breakup. They still saw each other as many as several times a week, but also saw other people.

Lamb is not the only suspect in the murder. Others, including Mark Abbott who falsely identified Josh Kezer as being near the crime scene the night of the murder, has made many conflicting statements about the case; has told a law enforcement officer he witnessed another man, Kevin Williams, shoot Lawless; and has allegedly confessed to the murder, all according to testimony presented in Kezer’s exoneration trial. Much has been made of Abbott’s numerous conflicting statements, multiple alleged confessions and statements that conflict with physical evidence from the scene. A grand jury was once held to consider Abbott and Williams, both convicted meth dealers, for murder. The grand jury did not indict him.

But what about Leon Lamb?

Here is a brief review of what’s known about Lamb and Lawless prior to the murder, according to investigative and court records.

DNA evidence

To date, the most relevant evidence against Lamb is that his DNA was found under Lawless’ fingernails. This information came to light when former Sheriff Rick Walter reopened the case and had DNA tests done.

Lamb explained this by saying Lawless must have scratched his back during sex that night before she left his house.

The DNA evidence, plus Lamb’s romantic involvement with Lawless, has been a major obstacle in pursuing charges against other suspects identified in the case. Investigators have stopped short of ruling him out, even as they pursued leads on other individuals.

His statements

In a deposition given in 1993, a day after his 21st birthday, Lamb testified he lived at home with his mother, Brenda Lamb. At the time, he stated his only run-in with the law was a seat belt violation. He graduated from Sikeston High School in 1990.

He said he started dating Lawless in 1989. He said they had broken up in June or July of 1992.

He told the court, “I guess I just wanted to be by myself for a while.” He said shortly after the breakup Lawless told him she might be pregnant. From the time of their breakup to the time of Lawless’ murder, they still saw each other as many as two or three times per week.

He also said in the deposition that he wasn’t aware that Lawless had been dating Day until after her murder. He said the only person he was aware of being involved with Lawless was a person named Tracy Wilson. Lamb said he threatened to beat up Wilson for bragging about being with Lawless.

Lamb said he saw Lawless the night before she was murdered riding around with Eric Shanks, Vince Howard and Lelicia O’Dell in the Malco parking lot. He said he saw her again at a martial arts studio parking around 10 or 11 p.m., with O’Dell. At that time, Lawless and O’Dell were in Lawless’ car, Lamb said.

“She asked me how my (martial arts) tournament went because I had a tournament that day,” he told the court.

“Anything else said?” the attorney, Al Lowes, asked him.

“I’m not exactly sure. I don’t know.”

Lowes asked, “Were you angry with her that night?”

“No.”

“Pissed off at something else?”

“No.”

“Happy as you could be?”

“I guess you could say that.”

“When you drove away from the martial arts thing, how did you drive away?”