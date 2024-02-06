The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 committee met Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Cape Girardeau City Hall to decide on a list of potential projects to receive input during public hearings in November.

The committee scored road construction/maintenance projects that could be included in TTF7. The projects were evaluated on criteria judging their viability. The roads that were assessed were:

Veterans Memorial Drive from County Road 620 to Cape Girardeau SportsPlex (Phase 2);

Veterans Memorial Drive from Hopper Road to Percy Drive (Phase 6);

Independence Street from North Broadview Street to Caruthers Avenue;

Mount Auburn Road from Kingshighway to William Street;

William Street from Kingshighway to Aquamsi Street;

Broadview Street from Maria Louise Lane to Independence Street;

Fountain Street from Independence Street to William Street;

Bloomfield Street from Kingshighway to Pacific Street;

Perryville Road from Lexington Avenue to Perry Avenue.

At the meeting, committee chairman Jeff Maurer said the consensus among the members is that a "chunk" of the projects should focus on road maintenance. Certain projects were taken out of contention, including Independence Street from North Broadview to Caruthers Avenue and a project connecting William Street to Independence Street.

The first listed Independence Street proposal was a past TTF project that had to be shelved because of land acquisition costs.

"We'll take the official position as a committee that due to the problems acquiring, the costs and challenges of acquiring the right of way that we are officially removing it," Maurer said.