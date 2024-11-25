TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects

The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 committee has determined its final list of construction projects to submit to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

The TTF 7 committee held its last meeting Nov. 13 before presenting its list to the city council. Chairman Jeff Maurer stated in the committee's Nov. 13 meeting minutes that it held open houses for surveys at the Osage Centre and Shawnee Park Center on Nov. 7.

He states that participation was lower compared to TTF 5 and TTF 6. City planner Ryan Shrimplin said the open houses had 17 participants and the online survey had 166 participants.

Committee member Trae Bertrand stated a "large number" of residents wanted to see the majority of the TTF budget used for general maintenance projects based on the survey responses the committee received. He said the recommended project list should reflect the wants of the voters.

Committee member Gerry Jones stated he understood the want to expand Cape Girardeau's street system, but taking care of Cape's existing streets should be a "higher priority".

The board unanimously voted to submit the recommended project list to the City Council. Here are the list of projects: