All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 25, 2024

TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects

The TTF 7 committee finalizes its list of prioritized maintenance projects for Cape Girardeau, focusing on general upkeep over expansion. Key projects include road repairs and safety improvements.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation
Trae Bertrand
Trae BertrandSoutheast Missourian file

The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 committee has determined its final list of construction projects to submit to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

The TTF 7 committee held its last meeting Nov. 13 before presenting its list to the city council. Chairman Jeff Maurer stated in the committee's Nov. 13 meeting minutes that it held open houses for surveys at the Osage Centre and Shawnee Park Center on Nov. 7.

He states that participation was lower compared to TTF 5 and TTF 6. City planner Ryan Shrimplin said the open houses had 17 participants and the online survey had 166 participants.

Committee member Trae Bertrand stated a "large number" of residents wanted to see the majority of the TTF budget used for general maintenance projects based on the survey responses the committee received. He said the recommended project list should reflect the wants of the voters.

Committee member Gerry Jones stated he understood the want to expand Cape Girardeau's street system, but taking care of Cape's existing streets should be a "higher priority".

The board unanimously voted to submit the recommended project list to the City Council. Here are the list of projects:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

General maintenance projects

  • asphalt maintenance and overlay — five-year cost: $3,000,000.
  • concrete repair — five-year cost: $7,250,000.
  • streetscape and sidewalk — five-year cost: $1,250,000.

Specific projects

  • Mount Auburn Road from Hopper Road to Independence Street — estimated cost: $5,500,000.
  • Perryville Road from Cape Rock Drive to Perry Avenue — estimated cost: $3,500,000.
  • Sprigg Street from William Street to Route 74 — estimated cost: $4,500,000.

Alternate specific projects

  • Mount Auburn Road from Kingshighway to Hopper Road — estimated cost: $3,500,000;
  • William Street from Sheridan Drive to West End Boulevard — estimated cost: $4,000,000

There is also $2,000,000 factored into the budget for safety improvements and contingency.

Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy