TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion

TG Missouri, a division of Japanese automotive component manufacturer Toyoda Gosei, has announced an investment of $97 million to expand its existing Perryville industrial park.

The expansion will allow for new equipment and further automation for the facility. Operating since 1987, it serves as TG North America’s primary location, producing equipment such as steering wheels, airbags and plastic trim components.

“Toyoda Gosei is a world-wide industry, and each opportunity for Perryville could also be an opportunity for another continent, country, state, or city,” Perryville Mayor Larry Riney said in a Wednesday, Dec. 18, news release. “We greatly value this opportunity to work together to help TG invest right here in Perryville as they work to strengthen their company’s worldwide portfolio and industry presence.”

As part of the expansion, the company has committed to maintain at least 1,600 jobs in Perryville. TG Missouri employs more workers than any other company in Perry County.

“Perryville is a rural community with a population of 8,500. TG is an integral part of the local economy. We provide jobs and contribute to our region's industrial growth,” said Robert Patrick, president of TG Missouri. “Our focus on quality and innovation extends beyond our products, and we aim to support our community and contribute to the quality of life for our team members and their families.”