TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion

TG Missouri, a division of Japanese automotive component manufacturer Toyoda Gosei, has announced an investment of $97 million to expand its existing Perryville industrial park.
The expansion will allow for new equipment and further automation for the facility. Operating since 1987, it serves as TG North America’s primary location, producing equipment such as steering wheels, airbags and plastic trim components.
“Toyoda Gosei is a world-wide industry, and each opportunity for Perryville could also be an opportunity for another continent, country, state, or city,” Perryville Mayor Larry Riney said in a Wednesday, Dec. 18, news release. “We greatly value this opportunity to work together to help TG invest right here in Perryville as they work to strengthen their company’s worldwide portfolio and industry presence.”
As part of the expansion, the company has committed to maintain at least 1,600 jobs in Perryville. TG Missouri employs more workers than any other company in Perry County.
“Perryville is a rural community with a population of 8,500. TG is an integral part of the local economy. We provide jobs and contribute to our region's industrial growth,” said Robert Patrick, president of TG Missouri. “Our focus on quality and innovation extends beyond our products, and we aim to support our community and contribute to the quality of life for our team members and their families.”
TG Missouri’s customer base extends across the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico and Taiwan. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson met with Toyoda Gosei executives in October 2023 during a trade mission to Japan, one of 10 he undertook to 15 countries during his governorship.
“We’re excited to see TG Missouri continuing to grow in Perryville after our visit with Toyoda Gosei in Japan last year,” Parson said in the news release. “This significant investment is exactly the kind of results that our international Trade Missions were designed to encourage. We appreciate this leading manufacturer’s ongoing commitment to our state and look forward to the benefits that its success will provide for Missourians.”
Other Japanese companies with a presence in Missouri include Hitachi, Kawasaki, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Nidec, Panasonic and ZEN-NOH.
Wednesday’s announcement said no state incentives were utilized for TG Missouri’s expansion. Parson’s trade missions were financed by the Missouri-based not-for-profit Hawthorn Organization and supported by the Department of Economic Development.
“TG Missouri's significant investment in their Perryville facility is a testament to the strength of the facility's local leadership and current employees,” Crystal Jones, executive director of the Perry County Economic Development Authority, said in the news release. “The 1,600 jobs that will be retained as part of this expansion not only strengthens our local workforce but also contributes to the long-term economic success of southeast Missouri. We are proud to continue working alongside our friends and neighbors at TG to reinforce their position as a key driver of growth and opportunity in the region.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.