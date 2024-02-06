Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration

The Ste. Genevieve Holiday Christmas Festival will be hosting its 40th-year celebration Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8.

“It boasts one of the finest Christmas celebrations in all of Missouri, but it’s also lauded as one of the top two Christmas celebrations in the entire Midwest according to AAA magazine” the news release stated.

The festival's entertainment has a diverse lineup lineup, featuring performances spanning more than 700 years of music history. Attendees can enjoy everything from Renaissance music to 21st-century jazz, with performances by a chamber choir, Madrigal singers and a variety of instrumentalists.

The inclusion of both local and regional musicians underscores the festival's commitment to showcasing diverse talent. Unique performances such as historical dancers and a live nativity add to the festival's charm.