NewsOctober 22, 2024

Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration

Celebrate the holiday season at Ste. Genevieve's 40th annual Christmas Festival on Dec. 7-8. Enjoy 700 years of music, historical dancers, a live nativity, and festive activities in Missouri's historic district.

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
The 40th year of the Ste. Genevieve Holiday Christmas Festival will be Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, in Ste. Genevieve.
The 40th year of the Ste. Genevieve Holiday Christmas Festival will be Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, in Ste. Genevieve.Southeast Missourian file

The Ste. Genevieve Holiday Christmas Festival will be hosting its 40th-year celebration Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8.

“It boasts one of the finest Christmas celebrations in all of Missouri, but it’s also lauded as one of the top two Christmas celebrations in the entire Midwest according to AAA magazine” the news release stated.

The festival's entertainment has a diverse lineup lineup, featuring performances spanning more than 700 years of music history. Attendees can enjoy everything from Renaissance music to 21st-century jazz, with performances by a chamber choir, Madrigal singers and a variety of instrumentalists.

The inclusion of both local and regional musicians underscores the festival's commitment to showcasing diverse talent. Unique performances such as historical dancers and a live nativity add to the festival's charm.

Set in Ste. Genevieve's historic district, the festival offers a cultural and historical experience. Also, returning this year is Le Reveillon, a French Christmas celebrating food, customs and decorations of an early 1800s Christmas Eve. Historical lectures and elegant receptions at historic sites give attendees a glimpse into the past, enriching the festival’s overall experience.

The family-friendly festival features activities such as free crafts, free photos with Santa and free hotdogs for children younger than 12.

The parade, which starts at 11 a.m. and is one of the largest in the state, includes beauty queens, classic cars and Santa Claus himself.

The Ste. Genevieve Christmas Festival is a major holiday event in Missouri and the Midwest. For more information, go to www.visitstegen.com or call (573) 883-7097.

