NewsSeptember 24, 2024

Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest

Southeast Missourian wins 17 awards at Better Newspaper Contest, including top honors for feature photograph, feature story, and special section in Class 5.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Paul Harrison, right, of the team “the Iced Age”, dives into the water at the Polar Plunge in 2023. This photo won first place in the best feature photograph category.
Paul Harrison, right, of the team “the Iced Age”, dives into the water at the Polar Plunge in 2023. This photo won first place in the best feature photograph category.Southeast Missourian file

The Southeast Missourian took home 17 Missouri Press Better Newspaper Contest awards, including first place for best feature photograph, best investigative reporting and best special section, magazine or alternative publication in class 5.

The awards were announced Saturday, Sept. 21, at Missouri Press Association's 158th annual convention in Springfield. The best feature photograph that won first place was taken by Megan Burke and was from a gallery covering the 2023 Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

First place in best investigative reporting went to health reporter Bob Miller for his article regarding the Mischelle Lawless case. The Southeast Missourian also won first place in best special section, magazine or alternative publication for the June 2023 edition of B Magazine.

From left, Emma Shipley, 9, Brooklyn Sitze, 11, Alivia Rohan, 14, and Alyssa Sitze, 12, hug one another as they mourn the loss of family members at a prayer vigil Wednesday, April 5, at Magnolia Park in Marble Hill, Missouri. The photos from this story and photo gallery won third place in best photo package in the Missouri Press's Better Newspaper Contest.
From left, Emma Shipley, 9, Brooklyn Sitze, 11, Alivia Rohan, 14, and Alyssa Sitze, 12, hug one another as they mourn the loss of family members at a prayer vigil Wednesday, April 5, at Magnolia Park in Marble Hill, Missouri. The photos from this story and photo gallery won third place in best photo package in the Missouri Press's Better Newspaper Contest.Southeast Missourian file

The Southeast Missourian won 14 other awards in class 5 including:

  • Best Editorial second and third place — Cape council's comment rules maintain semblance of order and Cape Board of Education should tap brakes on athletic complex, respectively;
  • Best Feature Story third place — Thankful People — Gosche undeterred by injuries;
  • Best News or Feature Obituary third place — They called her “Sarge” — Schwent remembered as “legend”, trailblazer in music education;
  • Best News or Feature Series third place — Difference Makers;
  • Best Page Design third place — Mind + Body: Growing community;
  • Best Photo Package third place — Five killed in Bollinger County tornado;
  • Best Serious Columnist third place — LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home; Asbury Revival; Housing market;
  • Best Special Section, Magazine or Alternative Publication second and third place — June 2023, A Tribute: Houck Stadium, Past and Future and Gridiron magazine, respectively;
  • Best Sports News Story or Package second place — ‘Full hearts’: Thrillbillies honor fallen player, upset Catfish;
  • Community Service third place — Spirit of America;
  • Best Front Page third place — Front pages: June 13, 15, 25;
  • Best Online Newspaper or Website 3rd place — semissourian.com.

All of the award-winning content can be found at semissourian.com and semoball.com.

