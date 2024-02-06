The Southeast Missourian took home 17 Missouri Press Better Newspaper Contest awards, including first place for best feature photograph, best investigative reporting and best special section, magazine or alternative publication in class 5.

The awards were announced Saturday, Sept. 21, at Missouri Press Association's 158th annual convention in Springfield. The best feature photograph that won first place was taken by Megan Burke and was from a gallery covering the 2023 Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

First place in best investigative reporting went to health reporter Bob Miller for his article regarding the Mischelle Lawless case. The Southeast Missourian also won first place in best special section, magazine or alternative publication for the June 2023 edition of B Magazine.