custom ad
NewsDecember 17, 2024

Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services

Robert Knodell, Director of Missouri's Department of Social Services, will step down in January to become Poplar Bluff City Manager. Knodell has been instrumental in advancing state initiatives since 2021.

Robert Knodell
Robert Knodell

JEFFERSON CITY – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that Department of Social Services Director Robert Knodell will step down at the conclusion of Governor Parson's term in office on Jan. 13. He will start as Poplar Bluff City Manager on Jan. 27. After serving three years as DSS Director, Knodell has accepted the opportunity to return to his hometown.

“Robert has been a tremendous asset to the State of Missouri and a dedicated public servant for more than a decade,” Governor Parson said. “He has been a trusted member of my Cabinet, a key partner in advancing our initiatives, and also a dear friend. I remain ever grateful that, regardless of the challenges, Robert answered the call to serve in leadership within both DSS and the Department of Health and Senior Services. Teresa and I wish him, along with his wife Mandy and their daughter, the best in this new opportunity to serve his beloved hometown, Poplar Bluff.”

“Returning home to lead the city that has supported me for so long is both an exciting and bittersweet moment,” DSS Director Knodell said. “DSS has been my home for the past three years, and I will treasure the lasting friendships and colleagues I have made during my tenure as director.”

Since his appointment by Governor Parson in 2021, Director Knodell has made significant strides in empowering Missourians to lead safe, healthy, and productive lives.

He has focused on advocating for workforce compensation, collaborating closely with the Parson Administration and the General Assembly to secure historic pay raises for team members, increase shift differentials for those working evening and overnight shifts, and implement innovative workplace solutions.

Additionally, he has successfully expedited crucial technology updates and departmental projects, aiming to replace outdated systems to manage workloads more efficiently and enhance services for over two million Missourians.

