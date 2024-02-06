JEFFERSON CITY – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that Department of Social Services Director Robert Knodell will step down at the conclusion of Governor Parson's term in office on Jan. 13. He will start as Poplar Bluff City Manager on Jan. 27. After serving three years as DSS Director, Knodell has accepted the opportunity to return to his hometown.

“Robert has been a tremendous asset to the State of Missouri and a dedicated public servant for more than a decade,” Governor Parson said. “He has been a trusted member of my Cabinet, a key partner in advancing our initiatives, and also a dear friend. I remain ever grateful that, regardless of the challenges, Robert answered the call to serve in leadership within both DSS and the Department of Health and Senior Services. Teresa and I wish him, along with his wife Mandy and their daughter, the best in this new opportunity to serve his beloved hometown, Poplar Bluff.”

“Returning home to lead the city that has supported me for so long is both an exciting and bittersweet moment,” DSS Director Knodell said. “DSS has been my home for the past three years, and I will treasure the lasting friendships and colleagues I have made during my tenure as director.”