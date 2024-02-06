The newest tax figures released by Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Ronnie Maxwell show significant growth.
Sales tax collected in the county grew from just under $739,000 in December to more than $855,000 in January. This is the first December-to-January increase since 2020, and the highest amount of any month between October and May since at least 2008.
Even so, this month’s 7.8% growth is not the highest year-to-year increase of even this decade. In 2023, coming out of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, the January numbers were 17.3% higher than the previous January.
“2023 was a really strong year. That was when this area, Cape County, just started really thriving, from sales tax to use tax,” Maxwell said. “… I think what you see there is the growth. People have found the magic of Cape Girardeau County.”
He said the numbers could be because of an increased population. U.S. Census data shows the county’s population rising from 81,710 in April 2020 to an estimated 82,984 in July 2023 for 1.6% growth.
“I think with an increased tax base, you’ll see that sales tax increase naturally,” Maxwell said.
He said he was unsure why December’s numbers were the lowest they had been since the pandemic but guessed it might have to do with the cost of living.
“Grocery costs are higher. Gas prices are higher. Those costs of goods being higher have just taken their toll on people,” he said. “… Hopefully the current (presidential) administration can get those things turned around where consumer confidence is there and we can get the economy up and rolling,” he said.
January’s use tax collections were some $339,000, around 6.9% more than in 2024.
Maxwell said 2023 was also a strong year for use tax, with a 127% growth between July 2022 and July 2023 following several months of year-to-year decline. More recent years have also seen higher numbers than in the past.
“If you annualize that, or normalize that and look at the average, I think 2024 is still a strong year, better than what it’s been in the past. 2023 is just that massive anomaly,” Maxwell said.
He said the collection numbers are still continuing to trend in the right direction.
Maxwell took over the role of treasurer after being elected in November. He succeeded Roger Hudson, who retired from the position after 20 years in office. Maxwell said his banking background — he is assistant vice president at First State Community Bank in Jackson — helped him acclimate to the role.
He said county staff and fellow officeholders have also supported him in the endeavor.
“I just can’t talk enough about the great team that the county has right now. I think that the government as a whole, our county government, is just so fantastic,” he said.
