The newest tax figures released by Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Ronnie Maxwell show significant growth.

Sales tax collected in the county grew from just under $739,000 in December to more than $855,000 in January. This is the first December-to-January increase since 2020, and the highest amount of any month between October and May since at least 2008.

Even so, this month’s 7.8% growth is not the highest year-to-year increase of even this decade. In 2023, coming out of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, the January numbers were 17.3% higher than the previous January.

“2023 was a really strong year. That was when this area, Cape County, just started really thriving, from sales tax to use tax,” Maxwell said. “… I think what you see there is the growth. People have found the magic of Cape Girardeau County.”

He said the numbers could be because of an increased population. U.S. Census data shows the county’s population rising from 81,710 in April 2020 to an estimated 82,984 in July 2023 for 1.6% growth.

“I think with an increased tax base, you’ll see that sales tax increase naturally,” Maxwell said.

He said he was unsure why December’s numbers were the lowest they had been since the pandemic but guessed it might have to do with the cost of living.