EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was in total control in a superb homecoming performance that kept the cheers and chants going from the giddy New York Jets fans.

And this time, Rodgers was able to walk off the field — healthy and a winner.

The star quarterback threw two touchdown passes while being showered with “Aa-ron! Rod-gers!” chants throughout, New York’s defense was dominant and the Jets rolled to a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots in their home opener Thursday night.

“It was a really special night,” Rodgers said. “All those chants are really meaningful.”

Rodgers started his first game at MetLife Stadium since leaving the field just over a year ago with a torn Achilles tendon in New York's opener. The 40-year-old quarterback showed no signs of the injury — or playing in his third game in 11 days — while scrambling several times and making off-balance throws all night, slicing through New England's defense with surgical precision.

“It felt great,” Rodgers said. “I was feeling real good out there. I felt good in pregame. I told you guys after Week 1 that it's going to be a process and I'll continue to extend plays once I feel more comfortable. This was kind of a first step in playing like I know I'm capable of playing.

“I felt like I was, you know, myself.”

Rodgers finished 27 of 35 for 281 yards with TD tosses to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard as the Jets (2-1) ended an eight-game home losing streak against the Patriots (1-2).

“He may not be what he used to be, but he still has plenty in those legs,” a smiling Jets coach Robert Saleh said of Rodgers. “His arm is still 30 and his mind is still operating at a high level.”

New York, which stopped a 15-game skid against New England last season in Bill Belichick's final game as the Patriots' coach, sacked Jacoby Brissett five times. Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in April, made his NFL debut when he replaced Brissett — who was 12 of 18 for 98 yards — with 4:24 left in the game.

Maye finished 4 for 8 for 22 yards and was sacked twice, but Patriots coach Jerod Mayo wasn't sure he would be making a quarterback change any time soon.

“I don't know,” the first-year coach said. “We talk every single week that you’re competing for a job. We’ll get together as a coaching staff and see where it goes.”

Breece Hall ran for a score for the Jets, who also snapped a six-game skid in Thursday night games.

And there was never much of a doubt in this one between the AFC East rivals.

“A lot of good things to build on from this game,” said Rodgers, who jogged onto the field to a thunderous ovation.

Soon after, he sent the crowd into a frenzy again.

After the Jets' first drive stalled, Rodgers marched them down the field — with a little help by a mental mistake from the Patriots.

A first-down pass from Rodgers to Hall was stopped for no gain, but Jahlani Tavai lifted the Jets running back and slammed him to the turf with a move more suitable for the wrestling ring. The 15-yard penalty put the ball at New England's 31.