NEW MADRID — The town of New Madrid seems obsessed with the fault lines that loom under its surface.

Signs with the slogan “It’s Our Fault” line the road into town, past the cotton fields and defunct factories that were once reliable employers.

Local businesses aren’t shy about referencing earthquakes in their branding.

The town’s principal attraction is the museum that details the history of the 1811 earthquakes that made the bordering Mississippi River run backward.

But for most people who live in New Madrid, the faults are an afterthought.

According to a 2022 report from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, only 11.4% of residences in the region have earthquake insurance. And hardly any buildings are built to withstand a major one.

Jeff Grunwald is the administrator of the New Madrid Historical Museum and the town’s de facto expert on all things seismic. He tells tourists every day about the linked history between the town and the faults, and the reality that an earthquake could happen again at any moment is largely met with acceptance.

“If it happens, I guess we’ll just have to kind of deal with it and move on and hope for the best,” Grunwald said. “Fingers crossed, kind of thing.”

It wasn’t always like that. In 2000, 60.2% of residences in the region had earthquake insurance.

But today, the people of New Madrid say they have bigger problems.

More immediate problems

On a sunny, temperate fall day, what used to be a flourishing cultural and business center for New Madrid’s 2,800 residents is desolate. Hardly any businesses are still operating, and cracked, chipped and sometimes crumbling buildings aren’t an uncommon sight.

“When I was a kid, Main Street was booming,” said Malinda Dawson Grunwald, a 63-year-old married to Jeff, whose family has been in New Madrid for generations. “Every Saturday, you’d get a quarter and go walk down to Walgreens and get a soda for 10 cents and a candy bar for five cents. There wasn’t an empty place on Main Street.”

The town is surrounded by farms growing cotton. Residents say these farms used to be major employers, but technological progress has shrunk job opportunities.

“What used to take three people takes one,” said Latham Hunter, who was born and raised in New Madrid. “And that’s in less than the past decade.”

With shrinking retail and agriculture opportunities, a large portion of New Madrid's population relies on just a few employers. So it’s not surprising that far more present a worry than a magnitude 7 earthquake is the effect of Magnitude 7 Metals, a nearby plant that employed more than 500 workers, closing in early 2024.

In the nearby town of Dexter, Tyson Foods shut down a plant the year before. It laid off around 700 people.

After putting food on the table and paying for flood and medical insurance, there just isn’t enough room in residents’ wallets to spend on earthquake insurance. That’s made worse by rising costs. Earthquake insurance in Southeast Missouri is about eight times more expensive than it was in 2000, according to a report from the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance.

In addition, Missouri has no overarching building code, deferring that responsibility to local governments. New Madrid County only requires that large non-residential, non-public buildings be built earthquake safe. For a small town, that essentially means no buildings are earthquake safe.

“Just life issues, just standard, everyday stuff probably is going to interfere with you having a long-term vision about risks,” Jeff Grunwald said.

“Plus, people don’t like to think about scary things,” he said.